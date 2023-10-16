Poland’s pro-EU opposition tipped to win election with record turnout

Poland’s liberal opposition on Monday appeared on track to win a parliamentary majority, exit polls showed, a day after a national election which saw the highest turnout since the fall of Communism.

The surprise result would end eight years of rule by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, during which relations with the European Union — and in recent weeks with war-torn Ukraine — have dramatically soured.

The opposition, led by former EU chief Donald Tusk, has billed the parliamentary elections as the “last chance” to save democracy.

“This is the end of grim times,” Tusk declared late on Sunday.

Putting the liberal opposition in power would bring a huge political shift in Poland, countering the PiS party’s nationalist hardline Catholic vision for the country.

READ MORE