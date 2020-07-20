Fox News:

June saw a 130 percent rise in shootings in NYC over last year

A city councilman from East Fishkill, N.Y., has issued a travel advisory for New York City, warning residents of his Dutchess County city to stay away from the Big Apple due to a rise in crime.

The NYPD recently released data showing that in June 2020, the city saw a 130 percent rise in shooting incidents compared with June 2019, and a 51 percent rise in car thefts.

“Due to the rising rate of violence and major crimes, it is recommended that area residents exercise increased caution while visiting New York City,” Anil Beephan said in the advisory, which he posted on Facebook Wednesday, noting that “[a]rmed criminals have been known to target and attack individuals, both pre-meditated and at random.”

The advisory specified that people should “reconsider” traveling to the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens “due to crime,” while leaving out Staten Island.

Beephan, who represents a Hudson Valley community about an hour north of Manhattan, placed blame on controversial state and city measures related to police and the criminal justice system. Last month, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the disbandment of the Anti-Crime Unit, which was composed of plainclothes and undercover officers who have since been reassigned to other units.

