NEW YORK POST:

US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) claimed Friday that mass shooter Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago after telling people he planned to shoot up a school once he turned 18 — but the pol later backtracked and said it was “unclear” if the teen was involved in the plot.

A Fox News correspondent later said in a tweet that law enforcement denied the claim, saying two teens had been arrested on conspiracy charges in a 2018 plot — but that Ramos was not one of them.

“The shooter was arrested years ago, four years ago, for having this plan for basically saying, you know, when I’m a senior in 2022, I am going to shoot up a school,” Gonzales claimed on Fox News.

“Something fell between the cracks between then and now to allow this to happen. We need to shake out all the facts. We need to figure out what happened,” he continued.

