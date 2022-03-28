The Sun

RUSSIAN Oligarch Roman Abramovich has reportedly suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning. The Chelsea owner fell ill along with Ukrainian peace negotiators, in an attack blamed on hardliners in Moscow who they say want to sabotage their talks designed to end the war. Symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, reports the Wall Street Journal. The billionaire and at least two members of his Ukrainian counterparts fell ill shortly after a meeting in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier this month. A fourth member of the team did not fall ill, despite having the same food and drink as them. Abramovich left the UK earlier this month after being sanctioned by the British government over his ties to Vladimir Putin. The 54-year-old has since been involved in secret peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. These talks are believed to be a way of restoring his image following the hefty sanctions from the UK and the EU. He has been shuttling back and forth between Moscow and Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war. It isn’t known whether the suspected attack was caused by a biological or chemical agent or some sort of electromagnetic-radiation attack.

Read more at the Sun