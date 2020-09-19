Sun.co.uk:

There’s no antidote for ricin poisoning and the CDC suggests “the most important factor is avoiding ricin exposure in the first place.”

A PACKAGE full of highly toxic poison was reportedly addressed and mailed to President Donald Trump earlier this week.

According to The New York Times, an envelope containing ricin was sent to the president at the White House in Washington, DC.

The package was intercepted by law enforcement officials who tested the substance to see what it was.

Tests confirmed that the package contained ricin, which is part of the waste “mash” produced when castor oil is made from castor beans.

Investigators, per the Times, believe the envelope was sent from Canada.

Mail that’s sent to the White House is sorted through and screened somewhere before it’s delivered to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Both the Secret Service and the FBI are said to be investigating what happened.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if ricin is made into a partially purified material or refined, it can be used as a weapon capable of causing death under certain circumstances.

