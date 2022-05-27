In what may well be a preview of the theme he’ll emphasize Friday as keynote speaker a the NRA conference in Houston, former President Donald Trump has reiterated his staunch defense of the constitutional right to bear arms, Newsweek reported.

As per Newsweek, Trump called in to Sebastian Gorka’s “America First” radio show on Thursday and emphasized that the Second Amendment is crucial to America.

“On Friday night I’ll be in Houston, and we’ll be making a speech and discussing a lot of the things … you have to protect. You have to protect your Second Amendment. You have to give that Second Amendment great protection because without it we would be a very dangerous country, frankly,” Trump said.

The NRA conference and Trump’s impending speech have become subjects of intense focus since Tuesday, when 19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

