Conor McGregor getting surgery after gruesome injury at UFC 264

NY Post

Conor McGregor was set to undergo surgery Sunday morning to repair a broken tibia after suffering the gruesome leg injury in his bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 the night before. The fight had to be stopped after just the first round when McGregor, whose left ankle bent at a sharp angle, was unable to continue. Poirier later said he thought he felt it when McGregor fractured his leg early in the first round. While Poirier was declared the winner, via doctor stoppage and given the technical knockout, the “Notorious” stayed on the ground before he was taken out on a stretcher. It was McGregor’s second loss to Poirier in the last six months.

