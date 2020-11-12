|MOST RECENT
SEPTEMBER 2020
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE RAPS ON THE DEBATE + ANNOUNCES HE’S LEAVING RADIO’
Reaction to the first presidential debate; Murdoch family sabotaging Trump; Chris Wallace goes after Trump, takes it easy on Biden; Telemundo declares Trump the winner.
Savage drops a bombshell announcement.
Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News and Head of Strategic Reach, joins to discuss the debate. Matheson is also the former Chief of Staff for Sen. Mike Lee and most recently head of the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE ADVICE TO BEAT BIDEN + SAVE THE TONGASS NATIONAL FOREST’
What to expect in tonight’s Presidential Debate; Biggest fear is if Trump gets too aggressive against Biden, he may alienate the older voters; Savage shares concern about the debate moderator Chris Wallace; What the debates are really about; Trump should ask Biden how long he thinks he could stay president, given his state; The media and intelligence community have been waiting for their revenge against Trump; Appropriate debate food; Child develops mental issues when parents put it on a vegan diet; What Savage learned during Yom Kippur; Trump’s SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett under attack for adopting kids from Haiti
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 – ‘FROM ANCIENT PHILOSOPHY TO SAVAGE PHILOSOPHY TO SAVE AMERICA’
People are thirsty for philosophy in today’s hyper-political times; More of the writings of Plato; Antifa rioter tries to justify burning buildings down, saying it creates jobs to rebuild what’s lost; Great Savage influencers; Savage transitioning, shares old stories. what radio is for him; Trump has done more than any other president in bringing peace to the middle east, yet the media still call him Hitler; Dianne Feinstein’s husband named in UC Berkeley admissions scam;
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 – ‘FROM PLATO’S REPUBLIC TO OUR REPUBLIC – HOW IT RELATES TO TRUMP OR BIDEN’
We’re in a modern day ‘Plato’s Republic’; Update on Our Fight for America, left off NYT best seller list, despite outselling books on the list; How Savage and others are being censored on Twitter; Why is NPR and other organizations being funded/been shut down? We need tougher laws to contain BLM and Antifa; We are a socialist nation now; How vaccines are developed and the dangers of new vaccines; Savage talks his appointment to the Presidio Trust by President Trump; Why this election matters; Who really have authority in this country
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 – ‘RIOTERS TO BE CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR TOPPLING STATURES OR BLOCKING TRAFFIC + SEE-THRU BIKINIS ALSO PART OF AMERICA’
The real RBG; Brooklyn Municipal Building to be renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Florida governor will charge demonstrators with felonies for toppling statues or blocking traffic; Young Woman Alone On Miami Metro Viciously Attacked As Assailant Hurls Her Into Wall, Punches Her In Head Repeatedly; When Dems don’t get their way, they try to change the rules; CNN’s Don Lemon suggests to ‘blow up the entire system’; ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano calls 911 sparking massive police presence in her quiet California neighborhood claiming an armed an gunman was on her property; Mitt Romney announces his decision on supporting Trump’s Supreme Court pick this year; Foods high in ZINC ACTIVATORS – Quercetin & Epigallocatechin; CDC says avoid trick or treating this year.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 – ‘THE REAL RADICAL RUTH BADER GINSBURG’S LEGAL RECORD’
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the cult leader to the American left; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court; Supreme Court fight after Ginsburg’s death energizes women voters on both sides; Ginsburg’s Public Comments on Trump & Republican Senators; Ginsburg favored harsh sentencing for drug crimes; Ginsburg Disparaged the U.S. Constitution in Remarks Made to Foreign Press; Senators Overlooked Radical Record of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Trump says he will name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday, list down to 5; Republican turncoats already saying they will not vote for new SCOTUS appointee until after the election; Emmy’s and Jimmy Kimmel sink to new lows; What the radical left has in mind if Biden wins and gets to appoint RBG’s successor; Liberal loses it over RBG’s passing.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 – ‘WHY TRUMP IS UP AMONG HISPANICS + THE MEANING OF THE JEWISH NEW YEAR’
Hispanics have traditional values: hard work, religion, family. Also they are following the trajectory of immigrant waves before them … liberal when they arrive and have nothing and increasingly conservative as they amass personal wealth and become established in communities. The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah and then Yom Kippur) is the holiest time on the Jewish calendar. Savage shares his faith and his experience of this important holiday.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 – ‘WHAT AMERICA WAS LIKE IN THE 1950S – COME BACK, AMERICA’
What type of America will we see after the election if Trump wins? How far we have fallen in America; Why do people hate Trump so much? We’re in the midst of a civil war; Mayhem in the streets; Chuck Todd shows the state of American journalism – dead. Biden is the Covid candidate, even calls his own campaign the Harris-Biden administration.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 – ‘WHEREVER THE NEW DEM IDEOLOGY HAS BEEN TRIED MILLIONS HAVE DIED’
From the Eagle to the Beagle in Two Generations; How can America win the war against itself? Savage finds old photos of himself; Biden not qualified for office; Jewish holidays approaching and Synagogues are closed, Savage disapproves; Man is a defiant creature; There is no more California; Cancel culture akin to fascism; Historic peace deal signed; Israel lockdowns; Our Fight for America hits bookstores today.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 – ‘OUR FIGHT FOR AMERICA’
How the presidential debate will probably sound; If Savage were a debate moderator, what questions would you have him ask? “We Hope They Die”: Black Lives Matter Block ER Entrance After Officers Shot, Biden Pushes Gun Control Call After Deputies Shot; Special preview of Our Fight for America; Israel going back into lockdown right before their high holidays; Some libs are saying they will vote for Trump because they’re tired of the media narrative against him
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 – ‘TRUTH & HISTORY – THE ONLY THINGS THAT CAN SAVE AMERICA’
LM marching to the tune of Trotsky; Fires in the west, not related to climate change; Woodward lies about Trump;Trying to define what Biden stands for is like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall; 19th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks; Left attacks Trump for military flyover in NY today; Media boycott of Savage continues; Truth and history, the only things that can save America; TIP founder suggested a military coup to remove Trump from office; BLM affiliated person arrested for starting fires; Flashback to Sept. 11, 2001’s Savage opening; CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 – ‘SPECIAL EPISODE – SAVAGE ON 2020, COVIDISM, AND AMERICA’S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION’
In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, conservative radio legend Michael Savage offered his insights on President Donald Trump’s standing in the 2020 presidential election, the ongoing Chinese coronavirus pandemic, and what he described as the Black Lives Matter movement’s goal of ushering in a “communist revolution” in the United States. Savage also dove deep into the genesis of his forthcoming book — Our Fight for America: The War Continues — and revealed what he believes is the most pressing issue which President Trump should address if he wins re-election in November.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 – ‘CAN WE SAVE AMERICA? IS IT WORTH SAVING? + SAVAGE’S BREITBART INTERVIEW’
Washington Post’s Bob Woodward releases audio of Trump, claims the President lied to the American people about the severity of Covid; Thick wildfire smoke blocks sun, turns Bay Area sky orange; Fires in California make the sky look like we lost a nuclear war; Can we still save America? What are we saving? What is Trump promising that Biden isn’t? Al Sharpton says ‘latte liberals’ want to defund the police; Left Mobilizes for ‘Mass Public Unrest,’ ‘Political Apocalypse’ Expected If Biden Loses; Why does FBI and others not take out Antifa and BLM? Pyrotechnic device at gender-reveal party causes California wildfire; University of Rhode Island to remove murals commemorating WWII veterans for lack of diversity; Savage interview with Breitbart; Sneak peak of Our Fight for America
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 – ‘WILL PELOSI’S BLOWERGATE BLOW OVER? + PETER SCHWEIZER ON BIDEN’S CHINESE SECRETS’
Pelosi’s Blowergate now making headlines in San Francisco; The worst September surprise in history, The Atlantic publishes fake story claiming President Trump called soldiers who died in WWII ‘losers’; Blowergate salon owner stands up to Pelosi; Rule #16 for street thugs: If yer gonna sucker-punch a cop… be 100% he’s alone in his patrol vehicle; Trump mocks Pelosi going to the salon; Fat Al’s Tuna. Peter Schweizer joins to discuss his new documentary Riding the Dragon: The Biden’s Chinese Secrets. detailing Biden’s China corruption. Available to watch for free at BidenFilm.com or BlazeTV
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 – ‘FROM THE KING HAS NO CLOTHES TO THE QUEEN KNOWS WHERE HER HAIR BLOWS + DONALD TRUMP JR INTERVIEW’
Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’ (NO MASK?!); Democratic Pollster Predicts a Huge Trump Win on Election Night — But Says Biden Will End Up Winning Within a Week; BLM attacks a Marine, kicking him in the head in Wisconsin; Leftists calling for people to take to the streets, but turn and blame Trump; Omar, Tlaib call on MSNBC host Joy Reid to apologize after comments deemed Islamophobic;
Donald Trump Jr. joins to discuss his new book Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible, available now online and in stores.
