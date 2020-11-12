WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE RAPS ON THE DEBATE + ANNOUNCES HE’S LEAVING RADIO’

Reaction to the first presidential debate; Murdoch family sabotaging Trump; Chris Wallace goes after Trump, takes it easy on Biden; Telemundo declares Trump the winner.

Savage drops a bombshell announcement.

Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News and Head of Strategic Reach, joins to discuss the debate. Matheson is also the former Chief of Staff for Sen. Mike Lee and most recently head of the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City.