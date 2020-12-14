|MOST RECENT
OCTOBER 2020
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2020 – ’10 REASONS TO VOTE FOR TRUMP + HALLOWEEN SADLY BIGGER THAN CHRISTMAS’
People suffering from election fatigue; Coastal money being funneled to Iowa to try to oust Joni Ernst; 10 reasons to vote for Donald Trump; What should be done about the homeless in liberal cities; How Halloween has become bigger than Christmas; The ACLU Is Suing Police Across The Country For “Brutality” In Response To Riots And Looting This Summer; Replay of Savage’s interview with President Trump on October 13; CDC Journal: Cloth Masks ‘May Give Users a False Sense of Protection’ Against Coronavirus; Trump says Nancy Pelosi should land on Mars, after hearing a rally goer say it.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE BROADCASTS LIVE ON TWITTER’S PERISCOPE — PROVES THAT DORSEY & ZUCKERBERG CENSOR LESS THAN THE MURDOCHS’ FOX NEWS CHANNEL’
Social media CEOs testifying on the hill today; Philly man shot by police, riots ensue; What the audience wants the new Savage Podcast to be like; UK Police will break up your family holiday gatherings while Newsom says you must eat outside; An Ordinary Man Saved By Books; Savage proves that Twitter and Facebook engage in less censorship than Fox News; EPA Approves Use of a Bayer AG weed killer whose sales were blocked by a U.S. appeals court in June Weed Killer for 5 Years.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2020 – ‘DANGEROUS DEMAGOGUE OR GREATEST AMERICAN PRESIDENT? WHAT THIS ELECTION COMES DOWN TO. PLUS GENERAL MACARTHUR’S SPEECH AT WEST POINT’
Nobody listens to anyone in America; People ask Savage who’s gonna win the election; MacArthur’s Speech at West Point; NYPD enters private homes to break up Jewish gatherings; BLM assaults Jews for Trump; Biden confuses who the president is, George W. Bush or Donald Trump; California’s Prop 16 (race-based decisions) and Prop 21 (rent control) are in deep trouble.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2020 – ‘REALLY SAVAGE QUESTIONS I WOULD HAVE ASKED AT THE DEBATE’
What the debate moderator should have been asking President Trump and VP Biden; Savage tweets; DOJ says most MS-13 gang members who have been prosecuted are in U.S. illegally; Kamala Harris Failed to Prosecute Illegal MS-13 Gang Member Months Before He Murdered Bologna Family; Severe cold coming this weekend; Savage goes to a private dining room; Man wearing Burger King crown yells N-word on JetBlue flight
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2020 -‘WHAT HAPPENS IF BIDEN WINS? SAN FRAN SICKO VALUES SPREAD THROUGH AMERICA’
Feinstien disparaged for showing class. Trump is not Jesus. Robert Reich wants re-education camps. Podcast coming at the end of the year. Xenon novel explains what is happening in the world today. What happens if Biden wins, Harris has the power, you will get San Francisco values, where is the nationalist we need? Toobin now an adjective, how does he recover from this. Money being made by campaign is astronomical. have no core beliefs. Trump shouldn’t debate. What do you think of when you hear the name of a country? Why is the Pope trying to overturn centuries of church doctrine? Mouthwash can kill Covid, General fired for using racial slur. Our military is not what it was. “Toobining” is becoming common on Zoom. Lenny Bruce’s tattoo.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020 -‘THE POLLS SAY TRUMP IS FINISHED. IS HE? + CNN EXPERT SUSPENDED AFTER SHOWING PENIS ON ZOOM’
Trump Warns ‘A Nation Without Borders Is Not a Nation’ After ‘Vicious’ Beheading in France; Prof ties black female obesity to Trump policies, racism; The same idiot who is being touted as saying Bitten will Beat TRUMP predicted a landslide for CLINTON!; There is No Jewish Vote—There are Two, Diametrically Opposed; We are all actors on this stage of life, some have influence; New Yorker suspends writer Jeffrey Toobin for showing penis during Zoom call; Fauci is a power-hungry man, trying to cancel Thanksgiving; Savage has had enough of social isolation; Twitter removes tweet from top Trump Covid adviser saying masks don’t work; Jon Voight twitter video: Biden ‘evil’ and Trump ‘must win’; Antifa throw flaming torch into police car! And you want to vote for more anarchy? More anti-police insanity? ‘Everybody dies!’: Maskless woman booted from plane coughs on passengers; Ukrainian fitness influencer dies from COVID after denying it exists; Plus your calls.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2020 – ‘IS AMERICA AT THE END OF ITS LIFESPAN? ALL CIVILIZATIONS CRUMBLE. + BIG TECH NEEDS TO BE BROKEN UP’
Savage talks about visiting a museum Thursday; cultures that predated Nancy Pelosi; San Francisco is unlivable under liberal rule; Big tech is too powerful and needs to be broken up; Will Trump win the election? savage shares highlights from his recent interview with President Trump, to listen to the full interview, listen to Tuesday’s show; Chris Christie says he was in ICU for 7 days battling Covid-19, urges Americans to wear masks; ‘Parent shouting Allahu Akbar’ beheads Paris teacher ‘for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet in class’: Terrorist is then shot dead by cops following chase; Miranda Devine of the New York Post joins to discuss big tech censoring the Hunter Biden story.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020 – ‘PRESIDENT TRUMP ON THE SAVAGE NATION’
resident Trump joins the Savage Nation; Savage thoughts on ACB; Political signs in San Francisco are vile and nasty; Trump’s record and accomplishments; The greatness of America; What the audience would ask President Trump; Can’t let the dems take over the country; Are the polls to be trusted? Savage is the American Dream; Covid mortalities are down, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer defies her own state’s Supreme Court, refuses to relinquish her newfound power; Listener reaction about the interview with the President.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2020 – ‘CELEBRATING COLUMBUS DAY + QUESTIONS FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP’
Happy Columbus Day; What Columbus Day is really about; Abraham Lincoln statue in Portland torn down by Antifa rioters; What America will look like in a year; If President Trump were to come on the show, what the audience would want asked; The battle for America begins after the election; WHO official says Covid lockdowns make problems worse; The worst of times requires knowledge of history; Trump says Pelosi wanting to use 25th amendment in preparation of Biden being in White House; Dems have the narrative ready if Trump wins; Socialism is a great system until you run out of other people’s money; Contributions of Italian-Americans; Old-world values in America; Destruction of the family unit over time.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020 – ‘WHAT WILL AMERICA LOOK LIKE A YEAR FROM NOW?’
ow many Rock and Roll Fridays are left? Biden refuses to give his take on packing the court until after the election; Pelosi trying to declare President Trump insane, use 25th Amendment to remove him from office; Pelosi has lost her judgement, using psychiatry to lock up dissenters like the Soviet Union did ; Michigan kidnapping plot; Smart topics don’t sell on talk radio anymore; de Blasio and Cuomo still targeting Jews; What America will look like a year from now; Pelosi needs to be removed from office; Kamala Harris a puppet of Pelosi and the government of California; Savage talks about going to dinner with friends and shares their fears about what’s to come; Trump says he wants to see a bigger Covid relief package than Pelosi was offering; Liberalism is a Mental Disorder book still stands up to the times of today.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2020 – ‘NYC MAYOR DEBLASIO TARGETS RELIGIOUS JEWS OVER COVID NOT HISPANICS! – THE HARD DATA HERE’
Tonight’s debate is all about what you value as an American; de Blasio targeting Jewish neighborhoods in NYC; Covid rates throughout NYC do not support the mayor’s move; What happened in the Soviet Union when doctors suppressed political dissent; Savage tries to take people behind the news; The stupidity in America is what’s killing the nation; Do you think Biden will shut down big tech? VP Pence and Kamala Harris both test negative for Covid ahead of tonight’s debate; If Trump wins, we all become targets; Oprah says the US served as the model for Nazi Germany; Enzyme in red meat is bad for arteries. In This Playlist
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2020 – ‘WAS TRUMP’S JOYRIDE WISE, AND SHOULD HE BE BACK IN WH WITH A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE?’
Trump leaving the hospital is reckless. Mathematical Association of America says math is create by humans and is therefore racist. Trump joyride is racist. Have to delete all articles on science on twitter. Twitter is garbage. Go chase the COVID bug for herd immunity if you’re reckless. Took a covid test, who was the initial spreader at the ACB event? Why are the girls in the White House wearing such short skirts. What is God saying when he looks down here? Man should not have been chosen to have souls. We kill so much in his name. We’re destroying the environment. There is truth in the world. Linus Pauling. How to improve your immune system. Need zinc, foods high in zinc.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE TAKE ON TRUMP GETTING COVID – HOW IT AFFECTS THE ELECTION’
Will Trump’s Covid diagnosis change your mind about wearing masks? What this means for the presidency and the election; Antibody-based drug may reduce Covid hospitalizations; Chris Wallace attacks Dr. Scott Atlas; Savage recommended Dr. Atlas to the White House, Atlas’ real experience and bio; Melania Trump’s ‘friend’ records phone conversations illegally and leaks the audio; Trump denounces Proud Boys, fell for the sandtrap laid by his inner circle; How Trump’s diet and health can impact his Covid diagnosis.
OCTOBER 2020
