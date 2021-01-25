|MOST RECENT
NOVEMBER, 2020
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020 – ‘FROM TRIUMPH OF THE WILL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO TRIUMPH OF THE ILL OF THE AMERICAN SHEEPLE’
Savage is petitioning President Trump to lift the ban from Britain; Boris Johnson, at the time of the BAN “..the ban against Savage makes us look so infantile, so pathetic…do we need to be protected against these dangerous American radio shows?” Flashback audio of Savage’s reaction in 2009 to the British ban; Media companies are laying people off at record levels; Savage Sunday night radio show is on the horizon; Kazakhstani bodybuilder marries sex doll after whirlwind romance; 150+ arrested as anti-lockdown protesters defy police warning to obey Covid-19 restrictions – Santa Claus clapped in irons; Fauci scolds SCOTUS, showing how power corrupts, Savage looks at Fauci’s long career; The world is dying from Covid, more a spiritual death than physical; Trump still insists the election was rigged, how will it end? What would happen if Biden is incapacitated before inauguration? Biden gets hurt ‘playing with his dog’ Who do you believe in the media?
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2020 – ‘BIDEN-HARRIS EXPOSED ON THE GREAT PRE-THANKSGIVING SHOW’
Biden says he needs Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the Senate to enact his radical leftist agenda, what would have happened if Trump had said he needed people for a radical conservative agenda? John Kerry says Biden will trust in God and science to deal with climate crisis; Willie Brown demands Gavin Newsom replace Kamala Harris with a Black woman; Justice’ bill would transfer up to 32 million acres to Black farmers; “Uncle Joe” is a front for the most radical leftists in history; John Kerry: Paris Climate Accord ‘Is Not Enough’ for Biden Climate Plan; The very definition of racism is racist.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 – ‘THE BEGINNING OF THE LONG GOODBYE’
Beginning of the long goodbye; Greatest Savage insults; Savage will become a life coach, but no medical advice will be given; NJ Gov. Murphy Confronted At Family Dinner After Ordering Limited In-House Gatherings; Chris Christie: Trump’s Legal Team Has Been a ‘National Embarrassment’; Rand Paul: ‘The masks aren’t working; social distancing is not working. My proof? The numbers’; Maxine Waters wants Trump investigated; Dr. Fauci would be comfortable working for Stalin; The Savage Glossary from Political Zoo; The fascist left shutting down states, causing more social discord; The fallout of the absurdity of lockdowns; Mama Savage on her secret to longevity (No Sex).
From the Savage Vault: Savage on with Raymond Arroyo on World Over from November 23, 2017.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2020 – ‘THE PASSAGE OF TIME PLUS SAVAGE RAPS ON ROCK N ROLL FRIDAY’
Rock and Roll Friday, Open Mic to Mike; Nearly a Third of Democrats Believe the Election Was Stolen From Trump; News, views and reviews; Radio not the first or last career for Savage; Funny how time passes; Round of applause for Robert, handling studio duties all alone on a Friday; Censorship isn't limited to social media; Big tech always pushing for cheap labor; If you thought Trump was a dictator, wait until Kamala Harris assumes control of the White House; Savage reads from Abuse of Power; How the perception of time changes over the years; The early days of The Savage Nation; Biden wants more money to enlist the National Guard to control the population; Ultra-tolerance is killing us; WHO Rejects Gilead Remdesivir Drug Trump Took to Treat COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2020 – ‘1950s AMERICA COMPARED TO 2020s – FROM STABILITY TO CHAOS’
America in the 1950s and how America became splintered; Comparing the 1950s to the 2020s; Are you getting together with your family this Thanksgiving? How affirmative action has affected people; Voters oppose affirmative action-even in states with large Hispanic populations; Dog-owners are 78% more likely to catch Covid, study claims – as experts rate risky activities; Geo-location of the audience of the Savage Nation Podcast; Crazy libs can’t tell you how they have actually suffered under Trump; The deep state and their unified effort to get rid of Trump; George Soros has a documentary coming out and he addresses ‘right-wing conspiracy theories’ about him. is he as evil as people say? Biden running down his Thanksgiving guest list and saying wearing a mask is patriotic; Savage pays the price for not paying attention to how his chicken was cooked; Savage talks with his audience on Periscope.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 – ‘IS THE VACCINE REALLY SAFE? WILL YOU TAKE IT?’
Obama says it’s time for Trump to concede the election; Dems stole election by sending votes to socialist Spain to be counted; BLM attacking people outside of restaurants, police stand down; Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock says US must ‘repent for its worship of whiteness’; Judge wants to flood the country with illegals on day one of a Biden administration; Big Tech looking for cheap labor; John Bolton attacks Trump again; Fauci and Jake Tapper want to cancel Christmas; Alec Baldwin shockingly calls for Trump to be buried in a ‘Nazi graveyard with a swastika on his grave’; Savage shares his prediction on when the Covid fever will be behind us; How do the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines compare? Tax filings reveal Biden cancer charity spent millions on salaries, zero on research.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020 – ‘THE COVID PLAGUE: HOW IS IT AFFECTING YOUR LIFE?’
Biden got vaccine info before Trump admin. Georgia Dem Warnok’s mentor called for the destruction of everything white. Dr/ Fauci is a Frankenstein, Savage reads from Albert Camus’ The Plague. Where did the real men go, and how did we turn into this. Looting and rioting is being glorified. Biden is one of the greatest tricks played on America. Christiane Amonpour praised Clinton’s bombing of Serbia and giving away Kosovo. CNN should be ashamed of comparing Trump to Kristallknacht. How can Biden run the country. What will happen if we have a tied Senate. The Socialists will take over. 16 Republican women are now in congress. Progressives do not have a mandate. Trump haters threatening his supporters will not get away with it. Big Tech horrible for the health of this democracy. wont take the vaccine, health has always been used to control social control. Does it worry you that the military is delivering the vaccine?
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2020 – ‘WAS WHISTLEBLOWER WHO CLAIMS VOTER FRAUD INTIMIDATED BY FEDS? IS BIDEN A FALSE KING?’
Whistleblower intimidated by feds, Biden is the false king, story from Rabbi, Hedge fund operators are ruining the country, the evidence is becoming clearer, DeNiro and his hatred of Trump is explained, Tom Friedman tells people to move to Georgia, Podcast coming in January, Presidio Trust, different people can work together. Veterans Day and how it started. Pfizer amazingly comes up with vaccine, The stock market is a casino. Where fascism comes from, What the real California is like, Georgia announces recount
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2020 – ‘WAS THE ELECTION STOLEN USING VOTING MACHINES OWNED BY BIG DEMS?’
Media embarrassed themselves by crying over Biden win. Biden will do Pelosi bidding, work on climate change. Who was in Biden’s imaginary cabinet. A Biden will will leave us bitterly divided. He has no mandate. Teddy coming home to hailstorm, remembered time in Europe that hailstorm fell on me. Hail is a bad omen. Dems stole election, but life won’t be that much different. Reads from 1963 journal about hailstorm. There’s a power structure in every nation, This is like Bush in the year 2000, The 1919 World Series was fixed by gangsters, elections can be too. Stalin said those who count the votes matter more than the votes., Vaccine announced today, couldn’t announce last week? Difference between this election and the 2000 election
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2020 – ‘IS IT TIME TO END OUR TWO-PARTY SYSTEM? OUR FRACTURED SOCIETY’
Bernie Sanders appears to be a sage, predicting the election turmoil in October; Is it time to eliminate the two-party system? Should Biden concede for the sake of the Nation? He says he is for peace and reconciliation. Shouldn’t he put the Nation before his own ambitions and those of the demoncats? The left just got crushed, according to Damon Linker of The Week; Biden says he will govern as an American president; Joy Reid says the election shows how racist America is, wouldn’t be able to say that if she were white; Woman charged with spitting in NYPD sergeant’s face at Manhattan protest; Antifa Protesters in Denver: ‘No Borders. No Walls. No U.S.A. at All!’; Portland protesters smashed windows of church that helps homeless; Biden may steal an election for the elitists, but Democrats will regret it; Centrist Democrats talk leadership changes after negative election results.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2020 – ‘ELECTION AUTOPSE BY DR. SAVAGE’
From a banana republic to a drippy Sharpie republic; Election isn’t over despite what Biden says; Country split between radical socialism and nationalists who want stronger borders, language and culture; Democrats appear to lose key House seats they won in 2018, fail to flip GOP targets; Clintonite Donna Shalala falls to Republican challenger Maria Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional district; How ballot measures in California turned out; If Biden steals the election, they’ll have more problems than Kennedy; BLM used as shock troops to scare voters; Joe Biden powers way to key swing-state victory in Michigan.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE PRAYS FOR A LARGE MARGIN OF VICTORY, DOES NOT WANT POST-ELECTION MEDIA NIGHTMARE’
Savage wants to see a landslide victory tonight so the election will be over; Democrats’ early voting lead in Florida evaporates in first few hours of Election Day voting; Trump Leads After New Hampshire Villages Announce First U.S. Election Results; One-term presidents; Conservative news mogul Matt Drudge fires back at Trump, says his web traffic is at record levels; Celebrities who said they’ll leave America if President Trump is re-elected; House Dems Ask to Open Border Despite COVID Rise; Mystery Brit gambler bets $5MILLION on Donald Trump election victory in the ‘largest political wager ever made’; ‘The Steal Is On’ in Pennsylvania: Poll Watchers Denied Access, Illegal Campaigning at Polling Locations; The Top 20 Lies About Trump’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic; The Kardashians are a waste of human DNA; Suicide is the worst thing you can do to yourself; Trump accomplishments.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2020 – ’10 REASONS NOT TO VOTE FOR BIDEN / HARRIS WANTS EQUAL OUTCOMES NOT EQUALITY’
Kamala Harris talks equality vs. equity; Harris wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without affirmative action and is openly pushing communism; 10 reasons to not vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Savage reaches back and reads from Death of a White Man; No matter who wins Tuesday, there will be a whirlwind; Austrian police say several injured after gunfire at synagogue in Vienna.
