MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 – ‘THE BEGINNING OF THE LONG GOODBYE’

Beginning of the long goodbye; Greatest Savage insults; Savage will become a life coach, but no medical advice will be given; NJ Gov. Murphy Confronted At Family Dinner After Ordering Limited In-House Gatherings; Chris Christie: Trump’s Legal Team Has Been a ‘National Embarrassment’; Rand Paul: ‘The masks aren’t working; social distancing is not working. My proof? The numbers’; Maxine Waters wants Trump investigated; Dr. Fauci would be comfortable working for Stalin; The Savage Glossary from Political Zoo; The fascist left shutting down states, causing more social discord; The fallout of the absurdity of lockdowns; Mama Savage on her secret to longevity (No Sex).

From the Savage Vault: Savage on with Raymond Arroyo on World Over from November 23, 2017.