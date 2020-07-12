FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020 – ‘RIOTS, THUGS, AND TRUMP’S WAR W/ TWITTER’

Riots coming to the suburbs, pent up rage from a false pandemic, read from “Stop the Coming Civil War”, and “Stop Mass Hysteria”, masks not needed, people wearing them in their cars is stupid, Lincoln not the great President you think, violated many civil rights, should Trump close down Twitter and arrest Jack Dorsey the same way Lincoln cut telegraph lines and arrested Newspaper editors? Savage says “regulate them like we do other public utilities”. In the spiritual domain this weekend is the Jewish Shavuot celebrating the giving to Moses of the Ten Commandments. In Christianity it is the Pentecost. How do these relate? Epidemiologists are like weathermen.