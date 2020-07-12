FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020 – ‘RIOTS, THUGS, AND TRUMP’S WAR W/ TWITTER’
Riots coming to the suburbs, pent up rage from a false pandemic, read from “Stop the Coming Civil War”, and “Stop Mass Hysteria”, masks not needed, people wearing them in their cars is stupid, Lincoln not the great President you think, violated many civil rights, should Trump close down Twitter and arrest Jack Dorsey the same way Lincoln cut telegraph lines and arrested Newspaper editors? Savage says “regulate them like we do other public utilities”. In the spiritual domain this weekend is the Jewish Shavuot celebrating the giving to Moses of the Ten Commandments. In Christianity it is the Pentecost. How do these relate? Epidemiologists are like weathermen.
FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2020 – ‘PARALLEL UNIVERSES? MICHIO KAKU’
Dr. Michio Kaku (Theoretical physicist, City College of NY, co-founder of String Theory) joins to discuss parallel universes where time could flow backwards at sub-atomic level, but we’re unlikely to time travel any time soon. Savage asks “What about God & the afterlife?” Kaku: People who have ceased living in this universe could still be living in another one, but that doesn’t mean you can talk to them. Other topics: What has happened to the greatest country in the world? People are starting to throw out their masks; Quack hydroxychloroquine doctor in trouble now; Alan Dershowitz not trustworthy; Weight loss during lock downs.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020 – ‘TRAVEL BACK TO AMERICA’S BEST TIME’
Given the depressing times we’re living in, if you could set the clock back, what time was the best time in America? Or in your OWN life? This one gets a lot of response on twitter and calls to the show. Insight: True politics is the art of the possible, but sometimes we’d rather live in a world of the impossible. Pelosi represents the negative side effects of Hydroxychloroquine; Liberal governors looking for a handout, they should fix their own problems; Savage reads from “A Savage Life” & “God Faith & Reason”
MONDAY, MAY 18, 2020 – ‘VACCINE CZAR MILKS FALSE DATA FOR $$$’
Obama’s back, pushing racial disparity on the pandemic; Scandal with new ‘Vaccine Czar’ who made $millions on a deal with Fauci’s NIAID. Science will never be the same as people are questioning what science tells them; The libs of today are not the libs of JFK’s time; Bernie Sanders using the pandemic to push communism; California Gov. Newsom wants a bailout imagine that! Academic epidemiologists blundered badly and should be defunded; GREAT AUDIO from Savage speaking at the University Club from October 2019; Alan Dershowitz says the government can make a Covid vaccine mandatory.
FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020 – ‘GOVERNMENT VACCINE – TAKE OR RESIST?’
Teddy’s phantom chestnuts … he’s still got an eye for the ladies! Savage realizes we also have phantom Constitution, phantom Bill of Rights, phantom media, and a phantom Dem candidate; Some Dems not supporting Pelosi’s insane $3 trillion bailout; Trump’s military-delivered covid vaccine, will it be mandatory?; Will you take it? Sun spot grand minimum opens a new ice age; Kawasaki syndrome in children pushed as covid related, but may not be.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020 – ‘WILL LOCKDOWNS IGNITE 2ND CIVIL WAR?’
We are on the cusp of a civil war; Port of Seattle police officer placed on leave for defending the Constitution; Dead branches of tyranny, Pelosi and the leftists, must be cleared out to make room for new growth; Scientists are now part of the Politburo; Nancy Pelosi wants return to the ration books of WWII; Contact Tracing for AIDS was opposed by the ACLU, now not a peep; Trump should give relief directly to counties, else Governors withhold as punishment; A glimmer of hope as Republican takes lead in California in special election; Greta Thunberg on CNN’s Coronavirus panel?
MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020 – ‘RECLAIM CHINA-OWNED FARMS?’
“Ill Fares The Land” – Oliver Goldsmith, 1770, evokes America today; China owns most of our farmland; a look back at Dubai Ports Deal, which Savage stopped with the help of the Savage Nation; Churches to be bailed out by Covid-19 relief; Obama pushing to destroy the country in the next election; A peek behind the Savage curtain after a brief power failure; Classic Savage comedy sketches; Dr. Roger D. Klein (Yale Medical and Law, infectious disease specialist) joins to discuss safely reopening the economy. Klein shocks with assertion there’s scarce data proving that lock-downs work.
FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2020 – ‘A PEASANT’S VIEW’
How American business landscape will look in 6 months; We’ve seen flash, we’ve seen the bomb go off, but we haven’t seen the devastation; Escaping Covid watching TV, what are you watching? Savage watching HBO’s My Brilliant Friend; We will have to learn to be peasants again; Farmers pouring out milk, ripping up crops, killing animals; Food shortages beginning.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020 – ‘TO DESTROY TRUMP’
Stephen Moore, Trump Economic Adviser, joins to discuss the President’s plan to rebuild the economy; San Francisco giving homeless people free hotel rooms and drugs; China buying up America’s food supply; We used to question authority in America; A small group of mandarins have seized control of 330 million people; SWAT team used to break up bar goers in Texas.
MONDAY, MAY 4, 2020 – ‘VACCINE INEFFECTIVE & DANGEROUS’
Would you take a Covid-19 vaccine shot? Savage wouldn’t; Remdesiver, the drug being touted as the vaccine has failed its trials; Savage has early novel he will release as e-books; UK considering a Health Passport; NYPD officers out of control, reminiscent of Eric Gardner; Savage reading serious novels during lockdown, keeps the mind fresh; Savage reads from the early novel.
FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020 – ‘SHUTDOWN ACTIVITIES ALLOWED IN CA’
Today’s Democrats are the modern day Communist Party; Everything is a joke to Gov. Cuomo; Rallies in California as people are pushing back against lockdown orders; Link identified between a dietary supplement and treating coronavirus; Ridiculous list of acceptable activities in California; Foods rich in Selenium
