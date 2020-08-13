|MOST RECENT
MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 – ‘HAVE YOU GIVEN UP ON TRUMP? + MASKS DON’T WORK’
Fauci ordering a vaccine despite saying it may be only 75 Percent effective. Do you believe the polls? Have you given up on Trump? I have not. What do you think the Trump campaign slogan should be? Borders, Language, Culture. Another shooting in the Seattle CHOP zone. Letter by Dr. Simone Gold that was rejected by USA today talking about masks. Tammy Duckworth on the short list for Biden VP, she would be a threat. Republicans don’t have a counter to that. Who got the bailout money? Big Companies. Trump is in trouble because the incumbent gets blamed. Trump worked with CNN communist on prison relief bill. Cuomo makes excuses for the elderly who died in nursing homes. Beware the Dem Governors.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020 – ‘GROWING UP SAVAGE’
Biden was confused when he said 120 million are dead from COVID, these are all the dead who the Dems are sending mail in ballots to. He just got mixed up; Peggy nuisance, an ancient Reagan speechwriter, is pushing for a Biden win; She is an antique and on the wrong side; Trump says he’s arrested anarchists; Savage loses a long-time friend over the death of George Floyd; Savage shares stories from A Savage Life, about traveling the country by car and bus. The COVID mask is a mark of submission; Savage doing the kind of show he wants to do, hates the grind of politics; Minneapolis neighborhood that wanted to be rid of police is now upset they won’t respond to calls; Fauci is a career politician, not a scientist. Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old real estate investor who shocked the political world by winning his primary for a House seat in North Carolina, joins to discuss his win and the road ahead. Great conversation!
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020 – ‘THOSE WHO SUBVERTED AMERICA’
The subversion of America, who started it; Former KGB operative Yuri Bezmenov on how to subvert a culture; Which figures would replace the statues the rioters are tearing down? Trump is talking tough, but not delivering action; American people are screaming for leadership; Savage sends an emotional message to the President; Mashable releases a ‘how-to’ guide for taking down statues; Trump in danger of losing supporters, using old campaign and not updating message.
MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020 – ‘THE NAKED COMMUNIST REVOLUTION IN AMERICA’
Hoover was well aware of the communist infiltration of America in his time. and while it looks different, the same thing is happening today; Exposing the naked communist revolution; de Blasio is a naked communist; Trump needs to listen to Savage more; We’re letting the scum of the Earth tear down statues, destroy property, all under a false cause; We are living through a revolution, and like all revolutions, it will end badly for everyone; Is Trump finished? Georgia teaching assistant says white people will have to die to make change; Trump to order new restrictions on visas; Police have been subdued by BLM and their supporters; White liberals are the naked communists; What kind of people join the far left.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2020 – ‘BOLTON IS A TRAITOR, SHOULD BE TRIED FOR TREASON’
Bolton stabs Trump in the back with his book; Savage warned everyone about Bolton in 2016 when he sat with President Trump in Florida; Highlights from Bolton’s book; Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts sides with the left again, protects DREAMer act; American dreamers dream first! Budget blowout, currency on path to become worthless; Savage shares pieces from Brave New World, a novel by one of his favorite authors, Aldous Huxley. Chris Ruddy from Newsmax joins to discuss the topics of the day.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2020 – ‘FROM DIM SUM TO SOME ARE DIM IN ONE GENERATION’
Black Lives Matter and the radical left wants white people erased from the country; Thoughts on Monday’s interview with President Trump; Just a few until the election; NYC Mayor de Blasio praises the protests, looting and riots, but condemns Jews for breaking into a playground to let their kids play; San Francisco used to be a great city, now it’s a nightmare; Savage shares dog stories.
MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 – ‘PRESIDENT TRUMP INTERVIEWED BY MICHAEL SAVAGE’
President Trump joins Savage and discusses jobs, the outlook for re-election, his accomplishments especially for the military and veterans; court appointments; riots, Cuomo’s political motivation for shutting down his state; mail-in voting (‘rigged election!’). The Enemy Within; Depression is aggression turned inward; Savage’s book Stop Mass Hysteria proven correct, dedicated to the police; History of nullifying votes in California; Where the country would be without Donald Trump; Joe Biden is a hologram.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020 – ‘SEATTLE RIOTS: WHY TRUMP SHOULD *NOT* SEND MILITARY’
List of supplies needed in not-very-autonomous CHAZ: shirts, pants, body lotion, cigarettes! Also a List of their ridiciulous demands: Black doctors for Black people! Radical left is trying to bait Trump into a military situation; President Trump to be on Savage Nation Monday, June 15; John Bolton’s book drops, Savage tried to warn Trump about him; In-fighting in CHAZ; Media blackout of CHAZ; The smartest thing Trump can do is let it fail; Savage shares the story of his heart attack in December.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020 – ‘CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT HIJACKED BY REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNISTS’
MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech real or wishful thinking; The civil rights movement has been hijacked; Oprah complains about systemic racism, despite being a billionaire, she’d be a trillionaire in a fair system; The myth of systemic racism; Savage wants more police and higher salaries for them; If you want to always be told you’re the problem as a white person, vote Joe Biden; Trump losing support from people who care about the environment and animals; Weather Underground has risen; Paul Bedard of the Washington Examiner joins to discuss a new poll saying 80 percent of Americans want to see an increase in funding for police, running contrary to the left’s push to defund and dismantle police departments.
MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2020 – ‘ELIMINATE POLICE IN LIB CITIES’
Defunding/Eliminating the police force in liberal cities; Minneapolis city council member wants to dismantle the police; Difference in privilege and earning; White Male Inventions; A look at the national police force George Soros dreams of; Who’s behind Black Lives Matter; Pelosi pushing new police reform bill to make herself seem wilder than AOC and the far left, pandering to the mobs; Trump is the only person standing between us and total chaos; The story of Oliver Twist and how it pertains to today’s world; Biden VP pick, that person will be president before he can finish his first term; The Bush wing of the GOP have turned against Trump; History of police brutality in Nancy Pelosi’s own past; Colin Powell says he will vote for Biden.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 – ‘SOFT MILITARY COUP AGAINST POTUS’
Military leaders plotting a coup against President Trump; What is the endgame for the rioters and protesters? Police officers resign after four cops fired after an elderly man falls, but the truth is the man was reaching for an officer’s baton and gun; Biden is losing his mind, compares being black with having a stutter, picks up where Hilary left off saying 10-15% of people are not good people; Savage plays man on the street in San Francisco checking out the food scene, or lack thereof.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE RAPS ON RIOTS & CALAMITIES’
This has been a very bad year so far. Sham impeachment, wildfires in Australia and California, the horrific pandemic, and now riots in the streets. What new calamities await us in 2020? Defense Secretary Mark Esper breaks with Trump on using troops to stop the riots under the Insurrection Act; We are in the middle of a revolution, or a civil war; Bad parenting, absent fathers, rioting without a true cause. Savage shares the story of a turning point in his life, being a college-educated social worker living an apartment without furniture, while having to sign checks for welfare cheaters to get full living room & bedroom sets. California Governor Gavin Newsom signs new executive order extending early voting while letting his city burn.
MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2020 – ‘SHOULD TRUMP CLOSE SOCIALS, USE MILITARY?’
TAKEAWAY POINT! … “WHEN PEOPLE ARE SCARED THEY VOTE RIGHT, NOT LEFT.” Savage lists many prior instances of riots and the need for military intervention, and what the electoral results were in the next election. After an ‘INSURRECTION’ like this people want safety, normality, and protection. Savage is infuriated by the scenes of looting, lawlessness, and attacks on police officers, and he questioned Trump’s decision to hole up in a bunker all weekend. “When will he speak to us?” Citizens will begin to fight back in their own ways, and listeners should know the law and their rights, before taking law into their own hands. Lists the domestic organizations that are likely funding ANTIFA. He also reads from his prophetic 2016 book Scorched Earth.
