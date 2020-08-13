FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020 – ‘GROWING UP SAVAGE’

Biden was confused when he said 120 million are dead from COVID, these are all the dead who the Dems are sending mail in ballots to. He just got mixed up; Peggy nuisance, an ancient Reagan speechwriter, is pushing for a Biden win; She is an antique and on the wrong side; Trump says he’s arrested anarchists; Savage loses a long-time friend over the death of George Floyd; Savage shares stories from A Savage Life, about traveling the country by car and bus. The COVID mask is a mark of submission; Savage doing the kind of show he wants to do, hates the grind of politics; Minneapolis neighborhood that wanted to be rid of police is now upset they won’t respond to calls; Fauci is a career politician, not a scientist. Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old real estate investor who shocked the political world by winning his primary for a House seat in North Carolina, joins to discuss his win and the road ahead. Great conversation!