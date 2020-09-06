|MOST RECENT
FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020 – THE SAVAGE NATION ON VACATION
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 2020 – THE SAVAGE NATION ON VACATION
MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020 – ‘IS IT TIME TO USE THE MILIARY TO STOP THE ANTIFA VIOLENCE?’
Jerry Nadler says Antifa is a myth. We have an insurrection, Trump seems to be in retreat. Trump needs feedback to get energy. The news everywhere is terrible, but I can’t be a Pollyanna. The positives are in your family. No Dems are stopping the violence, they must want it. Whenever there is social upheaval, people want a conservative. Savage goes down the news of the day. Why are these rioters different than ISIS and Al Qaeda? They want to end the country the same way. Leftists don’t realize they too will be hurt by these people.No such thing as peaceful protests anymore. The military has been used before. One squad of special forces could stop this. Media is feeding a lie.
FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020 – ‘DEMS GO FULL FASCIST; SAVAGE RAPS ON THE NEWS’
New York Gov. Cuomo says chicken wings are not substantial food in order to sell beer and bans visitors from 39 states; Portland mayor Wheeler is a domestic terrorist; Rutgers English Department to deemphasize traditional grammar ‘in solidarity with Black Lives Matter’; Pelosi calls federal agents being sent into violent cities “Stormtroopers”, going full Nazi; Savage watching “Fear City” on Netflix; More fake polling data predicting a Biden win; People are so disgusted they may sit out the election; A nation moves forward, but can only be understood backwards; President Trump announces plan to regulate drug prices, bringing another socialist program to America; Fauci is a fraud, now calling out people criticizing him for not wearing a mask during Nationals baseball game; Savage raps on the news and hot soundbites of the day.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020 – ‘APPROVE / DISAPPROVE? ‘
Savage supports sending federal troops into Portland to handle the violent protesters; de Blasio has ruined New York; Talk radio is largely dead; Is it time to eliminate the presidency and move to a triumvirate? The Constitution is no longer effective; Savage has long thought our system of government is broken, winner-take-all not working; How will Biden fix everything? Time for new thinking in the country; Covid may have mutated, hospital beds filling up; Savage penned an open tweet to former leaders of California; ACLU should be dismantled; Oakland mayor’s house defaced with BLM graffiti; Trump announces he’s sending federal law enforcement into cities plagued with violence; BLM not looking for equality, looking for superiority.
MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020 – ‘THE CONMEN AMONGST US – LEFT, RIGHT, & CENTER’
Savage is a reflection of what’s going on in America today; People don’t know what to think about the virus; How to destroy a nation from within; Michael Avenatti back in the news; Unemployment benefits are being extended, there’s no such thing as a free lunch; California neighborhood paying to put homeless in luxury hotels; Canadian man who raped a 3 month old gets gender reassignment surgery at taxpayer expense in prison; You think things are bad now, wait until Biden potentially wins in November; Savage worries about kids wearing masks all the time; George Stephanopoulos wife watches porn with their children; People who act like good people but are actually bad; The art of the conman.
FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020 – ‘THE MYTH OF WHITE SUPREMACY; SAVAGE RAPS ON COVID’
What we’re living through right now is akin to what the Germans lived through in the 1930s; Not every white person is a racist; Fake grievances of the left; Stories from a San Francisco SWAT team member; Media rewriting our history; Smithsonian declares the traditional family, science and more are examples of white supremacy; People won’t talk about God anymore; NYC Mayor de Blasio boasts about having fewer people in jails, doesn’t mention the rising crime rates; Lowering of standards will stunt technological advancements; Savage believes the Navy is being sabotaged from within along with help from China; Stoned kids burning cities down, and the cities are letting them do it; Trump sends feds to Portland, gets called a fascist; What makes MichaelSavage.com the site to go to; Update on the death threat Savage received, local, state and federal agencies investigating.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020 – ‘VILE RACIST DEATH THREATS AGAINST SAVAGE – DETAILS HERE’
Savage receives a disgusting death threat, shows how far our society has fallen; No media outlet will cover the threat, except Breitbart; Glenn Beck, and other fake conservative media people took PPP money; Fired media personality Nick Cannon says white people are closer to animals because of the lack of Melanin in their skin; How does big tech allow such hatred to be sent? Biden emerges from his basement and talks about climate change; San Francisco museum curator forced to resign after saying they would continue to collect art from white artists.
MONDAY, JULY 13, 2020 – ‘IS BIPOLAR DISORDER OVERDIAGNOSED? MISDIAGNOSED? PLUS HOT NEWS OF THE DAY’
Occasional Cortex goes on another crazy binge sayingthe uptick in crime in NYC is because of hunger. Trump commutes Roger Stone’s prison term, a political mistake. He also approves ‘path to citizenship’ for DACA illegals, a mistake that could lose him his base and wreck re-election chances. “Things are getting crazier by the day!” The news is horrible, Savage can’t stand to look at it. The misdiagnosis/over-diagnosing of Bipolar Disorder. Does it exist? Sure? But does it explain all bad behavior in children and adults? No! Savage also ponders the connection between mental illness and creativity. Do artists achieve great things *because* of mental illness or *despite* mental illness? And by the way not all artists and high achievers suffer from mental illness. That’s a popular misconception. Savage invites callers to share their experiences.
FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020 – ‘THE MYTH OF WHITE PRIVILEGE; INTERVIEW WITH DR. MARILYN SINGLETON’
Herd mentality that has developed over the past few months has dissolved our nation; The truth about Robert E. Lee and Abraham Lincoln; Hospitals falsely labeling deaths to alter data on Covid death rates; Business bailouts, more information coming out; Pelosi gets upset when someone asks her if she would release her tax information; Savage a self-made man, no white privilege played a part in his success; Interview from Aug. 29, 2019 – Dr. Marilyn M. Singleton joins to talk Russia, Racists, and Ridiculousness … an interview Savage enjoys very much. Dr. Singleton is a board-certified anesthesiologist. While still working in the operating room, she attended UC Berkeley Law School, focusing on constitutional law and administrative law.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020 – ‘U.S. BEING OVERTHROWN; NO TOP LEADERSHIP TO STOP THEM’
Savage’s last political book coming out later this year, what it’s about; Ilhan Omar should be thrown out of Congress and the country for calling for dismantling the nation; The insurgency has already begun, people are too oblivious to notice; Who got money from the Paycheck Protection Program and how much they got; California Governor Gavin Newsom takes PPP money for winery claimed to be in a blind trust and run by his sister; How Savage continues to go on the air everyday while the country sinks like the Titanic; Fauci is a disaster and liar; Why masks are ineffective; News, views and reviews.
MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020 – ‘HAVE THE MOBS ALREADY WON?’
Have the mobs won? California Gov Newsom bans singing and chanting in churches; Savage tweets from the holiday weekend; de Blasio blames increased crime in NYC on COVID-19, not the protests and defunding the police; Stories from MichaelSavage.com; Communists in the media; Mega Trump supporters are saying he’s an absentee president right now, including women; What can Trump do? Money that is supposed to be going to people has gone to wealth management firms; Where everything went wrong in San Francisco.
FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2020 – HAPPY 4TH OF JULY (No Podcast)
