PODCAST: Savage Refutes Media Matters Smear and Bernie’s Corruption
Media Matters launches a smear campaign against Savage and refers to him as a Trump ally, hoping to attack the President at the same time; Savage has a dream about Trump and Mitt Romney.
Peter Schwietzer joins to discuss Bernie Sanders and his corruption. Order Peter’s new book by clicking https://www.amazon.com/Profiles-Corruption-Peter-Schweizer/dp/006289790X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2UW63HTJ1D1C4&keywords=profiles+in+corruption&qid=1580245186&sprefix=profiles+%2Caps%2C163&sr=8-1
PODCAST : TRUMP MUST BE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY
Savage prayed for Trump over the weekend at temple; Supreme Court denies green cards to immigrants using public benefits; Kobe Bryant was the first #MeToo victim; Coronavirus is spreading, more than 80 dead and it’s spreading through the U.S.; Holocaust Remembrance Day;
PODCAST: 65 Million People Could Die From China Virus and the Proven Biden Corruption (January 24, 2020)
Deadly coronavirus outbreak quickly spreading; Savage was ahead of his time with Diseases Without Borders; other outbreaks in history;
Peter Schweizer, author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, joins to discuss his new book and corrupt leftist politicians.
Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, joins to discuss the impeachment proceedings and outlines how weak the case against the President really is.
PODCAST : What Happens if Trump is Removed From Office? Plus Former Congressman Bob Barr Talks Impeachment
How would it affect your life if Trump was removed from office? AOC is trying to start a racial civil war in America; Should flights from China be put on hold? Coronavirus from China now making its way here to America. Canada may reject the Prince formerly known as Harry from moving to the country, due to their strict immigration laws and the fact that he doesn’t have a college degree. The Miami Herald is shuttering parts of its operation.
Former Georgia Congressman Bob Barr joins to discuss day two of the Senate Impeachment Trial.
PODCAST : A Celebration of the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Words
MLK Day; Savage celebrates the famous speech of MLK and shares a story from seeing MLK Jr. speak as a young teacher; Hubris, Nemesis, Chaos and Donald Trump.
AWR Hawkins, Breitbart News writer, joins to discuss Virginia’s proposed gun legislation and the demonstrations in Richmond. Hawkins is a Second Amendment expert.
PODCAST: Savage Argues Pornography Should be Banned and the War on Boys
Savage talks about why porn should be banned. Listeners share their experiences.
Chris Ruddy of Newsmax joins to talk about big news for the network and the Trump impeachment.
The Savage Nation Podcast Savage Raps on the Dem Debate and Exposes Pelosi Blunder
Savage gives his take on Tuesday night’s Democrat debate; exposes the lies of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer; Pelosi’s impeachment blunder; The Earth is headed to a mini ice age, according to science
Miranda Devine, New York Post columnist, joins to discuss the debate.
Podcast: Aldous Huxley, Brave New World, Predicted the World We Live In
Drugs, brainwashing, tech fascism and more; Savage tweets from the weekend; headlines with news, views and reviews; Savage threatens to go on strike.
Podcast: Suicide and Violence in America
Suicide and violence in America and how it pertains to Freud; The suicide rate and stats are shocking; Nancy Pelosi has caved on handing the impeachment charges to the Senate.
Podcast: Prince Harry Married Down and Ruined His Life
Why is the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle story such a big deal? Senate Democrats are starting to break from Pelosi over impeachment. Why Dems are being supportive of Iran, could there be a trail of money leading to their pockets?
Scott O’Grady, co-chair of Veterans for Trump, joins to discuss the attack that killed Soleimani and the support Trump has from Veterans.
Podcast: Trump Makes Personal Call to Savage
Savage talks about his call from the President after Monday’s show; First prayer of the day for Jewish people; God is dead in America, CNN and others killed him; For America to survive, a return to religion is needed; Who will be the Democrat nominee in 2020?; The real danger of Bernie Sanders; News, Views and Reviews; What is causing the violence with the black Hebrew sect?
