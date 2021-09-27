Media Matters launches a smear campaign against Savage and refers to him as a Trump ally, hoping to attack the President at the same time; Savage has a dream about Trump and Mitt Romney.

Peter Schwietzer joins to discuss Bernie Sanders and his corruption. Order Peter’s new book by clicking https://www.amazon.com/Profiles-Corruption-Peter-Schweizer/dp/006289790X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2UW63HTJ1D1C4&keywords=profiles+in+corruption&qid=1580245186&sprefix=profiles+%2Caps%2C163&sr=8-1