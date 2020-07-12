WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2020 – ‘TRUMP ACQUITTED PLUS KIMBERLEY GUILFOYLE’

Reaction to Trump’s State of the Union speech; Pelosi ripping the speech up at the end forces us to ask the question if she’s able to serve in office; Pelosi’s actions and the look on her face show signs of a severe mental disorder; Romney announces he’ll vote to convict Trump in the senate; Historic Day as Trump is acquitted of both charges in the Senate. Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News personality, joins to discuss the State of the Union and her work with the Trump family. Congressional Candidate John Dennis, who is running for Nancy Pelosi’s seat, joins to discuss his candidacy and his recent brush with a member of ANTIFA.