MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020 – ‘FROM EINSTEIN TO WEINSTAIN IN ONE GENERATION; SAVAGE BASHES THE OSCARS’
Savage shares his opinions on the Oscar winners; Winning director quotes Karl Marx, fitting it was an Obama-backed movie; America is not ready for a gay President; News, views and reviews; Is Bernie Sanders a real threat to Trump? SNL did a good job of mocking Joe Biden. Jerome Hudson of Breitbart News joins to discuss the Oscars and the 2020 Democrat field.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 – ‘WHAT DOES RED & BLUE AMERICA SEE EYE-TO-EYE ON? PLUS CLIMATE FRAUD’
James Carville says the Democrats have lost their minds; What can red and blue Americans agree on? Pope Francis is calling for “Global Wealth Distribution,” Savage has an idea on how he can fund his program himself; PBS special on climate change has things backwards to push an agenda; is America ready for a gay president? Marc Morano, founder of climatedepot.com, joins to debunk Climate Change myths.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2020 – ‘TRUMP ACQUITTED PLUS KIMBERLEY GUILFOYLE’
Reaction to Trump’s State of the Union speech; Pelosi ripping the speech up at the end forces us to ask the question if she’s able to serve in office; Pelosi’s actions and the look on her face show signs of a severe mental disorder; Romney announces he’ll vote to convict Trump in the senate; Historic Day as Trump is acquitted of both charges in the Senate. Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News personality, joins to discuss the State of the Union and her work with the Trump family. Congressional Candidate John Dennis, who is running for Nancy Pelosi’s seat, joins to discuss his candidacy and his recent brush with a member of ANTIFA.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2020 – ‘DAVID MAMET INTERVIEW + DEGENERATE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME’
Savage not impressed with Super Bowl halftime show with J-Lo and Shakira; Rush Limbaugh announces he has late stage lung cancer; Savage shares a story about a special phone call he received over the weekend; What did you think about the Super Bowl halftime show? David Mamet is, playwright, film director, screenwriter and author, joins to discuss his book The Diary of a Porn Star by Priscilla Wriston-Ranger and President Trump. He won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for his plays Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-the-Plow.