PODCAST: The Real Threat of Coronavirus and Bernie Sanders (February 24, 2020)
If a perfect storm comes in November, we could have an outright socialist in the White House; Weinstein guilty verdict, prosecutor gives rape a whole new definition; Trump in India; Coronavirus being used to bring Trump’s ratings down?
Senior Editor of PJ Media, Tyler O’Neil joins to discuss his new book tackling corruption at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Order Tyler’s book here: https://www.amazon.com/Making-Hate-Pay-Corruption-Southern/dp/1642934399
PODCAST: Best Of: Socialism and the Politics of the Coronavirus Epidemic (February 18, 2020)
The Best of the Savage Nation covering Socialism and the Coronavirus epidemic
PODCAST: Savage Exposes Bernie the Bolshevik
The dangers of Socialism and Communism being preached in America taught through the lens of history; Bolshevik Bernie wins New Hampshire; Savage calls for a modern HUAC and shares the history of HUAC.
Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, joins to talk New Hampshire and Bernie’s victory, will the DNC allow him to be the nominee?
PODCAST: Savage Predicts Bernie Never Makes it Over the Finish Line
The constant lies of Bernie Sanders, pushing climate change and racism, despite Pew Research showing climate change is a low priority issue for voters; New Hampshire primary, what does it have to do with America? Should Iowa and New Hampshire lose their primaries? Bloomberg could become the biggest threat to Trump, the attacks on his height need to stop; Bloomberg could be in trouble after old tape surfaces of him talking about stop and frisk in New York when he was Mayor; Trump goes to Dover after rally to pay respects to fallen soldiers; The Middle Ages could potentially have been cleaner than modern times; Bernie will be derailed by the DNC, who would rather run with Bloomberg.
PODCAST: San Francisco Public Library’s Most Commonly Stolen Book: Liberalism is a Mental Disorder by Savage
Savage’s book Liberalism is a Mental Disorder is the most commonly stolen book in San Francisco’s public library. Other news of the day; Michael Avenatti found guilty in his Nike extortion case; Bernie Sanders wants to legalize sex workers and create a federal jobs program, more reasons he cannot become President; Savage reads from his book and considers an updated version.
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/most-commonly-stolen-book-library-Michael-Savage-15045259.php
PODCAST: Trickle Up Poverty if Bloomberg or Bernie Win – The Invisible Marxist President
Is America ready for a left-wing Jewish billionaire president? Bernie Sanders is now proud to be Jewish after years of denying his heritage, has now hired a Jewish outreach director and says he’s proud to be Jewish;
PODCAST: Bloomberg Not Finished/Bernie the David Duke of the Left
The winner of the latest Democrat debate was Donald Trump. Michael Bloomberg even stated as much. A look back in time at 1972 George McGovern Vs. Nixon; Dems feared what McGovern would be like and Nixon won overwhelmingly; Bernie Sanders is the David Duke of the left, so filled with racism and hatred; New study shows most journalists in America are more to the left than Bernie Sanders, AOC, Obama and others; Savage thinks Bloomberg is not finished in the Dem race, though he seems like he may be the only member of the media to think that;
Jennifer Harper from The Washington Times joins the Democrat debate.
PODCAST: Solution for the Homeless – Move Them Into Mental Hospitals; Do We Owe Them a House?
California Governor Gavin Newsom has ideas to fix the homeless problem in California, including tax free tampons; The crazy policies Bernie, Elizabeth and Joe are putting out there, how they conflict with what America really stands for and what average people want. Who’s advising the Democrat candidates?
Rosemary Gibson, author of Wall of Silence, joins to discuss America’s dependence on China for medicine. Rosemary Gibson is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and advisor to organizations that advance the public’s interest in health care.
PODCAST: WHAT DOES BLUE AND RED AMERICA SEE EYE-TO-EYE ON? PLUS CLIMATE FRAUD
James Carville says the Democrats have lost their minds; What can red and blue Americans agree on? Pope Francis is calling for “Global Wealth Distribution,” Savage has an idea on how he can fund his program himself; PBS special on climate change has things backwards to push an agenda; is America ready for a gay president?
Marc Morano, founder of climatedepot.com, joins to debunk Climate Change myths.
PODCAST: Trump Acquitted Plus Kimberly Guilfoyle
Reaction to Trump’s State of the Union speech; Pelosi ripping the speech up at the end forces us to ask the question if she’s able to serve in office; Pelosi’s actions and the look on her face show signs of a severe mental disorder; Romney announces he’ll vote to convict Trump in the senate; Historic Day as Trump is acquitted of both charges in the Senate.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News personality, joins to discuss the State of the Union and her work with the Trump family.
Congressional Candidate John Dennis, who is running for Nancy Pelosi’s seat, joins to discuss his candidacy and his recent brush with a member of ANTIFA.
PODCAST: David Mamet Interview, Plus Degenerate Super Bowl Halftime
Savage not impressed with Super Bowl halftime show with J-Lo and Shakira; Rush Limbaugh announces he has late stage lung cancer; Savage shares a story about a special phone call he received over the weekend; What did you think about the Super Bowl halftime show?
David Mamet is, playwright, film director, screenwriter and author, joins to discuss his book The Diary of a Porn Star by Priscilla Wriston-Ranger and President Trump. He won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for his plays Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-the-Plow.
PODCAST : From Einstein to Wein-Stain in One Generation: Savage Bashes the Oscars
Savage shares his opinions on the Oscar winners; Winning director quotes Karl Marx, fitting it was an Obama-backed movie; America is not ready for a gay President; News, views and reviews; Is Bernie Sanders a real threat to Trump? SNL did a good job of mocking Joe Biden.
Jerome Hudson of Breitbart News joins to discuss the Oscars and the 2020 Democrat field.
