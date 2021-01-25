|MOST RECENT
DECEMBER, 2020
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2020 – ‘LAST SAVAGE NATION RADIO SHOW PLUS SAVAGE’S SON RUSS’
Savage says goodbye to his audience, takes calls from listeners, interview with his son Russ. Russ describes how his Dad supported him throughout his long career building the Rockstar brand. Also tells the famous “Lion” story in which he learned to fear nothing. A great show and full of sweet moments. Savage breaks a lot of hearts when he says “And now I pass the burden I’ve been carrying, to all of you.”
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2020 – ‘LISTENERS TALK – NEXT TO LAST RADIO SHOW OF THE SAVAGE NATION’
Savage reminisces about his 26 years in radio, reviews some amazing accomplishments, and encourages listeners to call with THEIR memories and favorite moments.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE GOES TO ALL PODCAST IN 2021 – NEXT TO LAST PODCAST IN 26-YEAR CAREER’
Savage goes all podcast in 2021, SD Sen. John Thune sees challenge to Biden win going down like a “shot dog”, Melatonin used to lessen Covid effects, right wing shows air clarifications about rigged voting machines after legal threats. Nanoparticles in Pfizers vaccine trigger rare allergic reactions, anti-freeze one of the components. White House wants to ease approval of gene edited meat. Savage takes calls from listeners on a great career. Serbian thanks Savage for being the only one to speak out for Serbians, Savage previews what’s going to happen with another podcast
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2020 – ‘IS THE VACCINE 100% SAFE? PLUS KARL ROVE SAYS TRUMP IS A SORE LOSER’
Possible dangers of the Covid vaccine; Karl Rove and Chris Christie turn their backs on Trump; Electoral College votes today, who will accept the votes; NY Gov Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment, is also reportedly in the running to be Biden’s Attorney General; How the Covid vaccine is different from other vaccines; Evaluating risks of Covid vaccine vs. contracting the virus; Savage appears on Newsmax, hear the interview here; News and headlines from MichaelSavage.com
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2020 – ‘S.O.S. – SAVE OUR STATES, INCREASE ICU CAPACITIES, DON’T CLOSE BUSINESSES’
Why states are closing restaurants and other businesses; ICU capacities need to be increased; San Francisco mayor is destroying her city; Newsom’s career hangs in the balance; Dems may lose voters because of the lockdowns and business closures; Savage makes an appearance on NewsmaxTV today; Why National Guard can’t staff hospitals or provide temporary hospitals, hint, it’s not a manpower problem; Savage gives the audience a behind the scenes look at one of the most infamous moments in his career.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2020 – ‘HAS THE COUNTRY MOVED TO THE LEFT? “MOST-VISITED NEWS SITE” SAYS YES’
Rep. Eric Swalwell reportedly had a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, says the report is disinformation; Has the country moved left? Media news race, most visited sites; Savage predicts a great depression like drop after Biden gets in office; Los Angeles restaurants win court battle over closures; Savage reads from A Time For War; Savage will refuse to take a mandated vaccine; A preview of Savage on Periscope; Biden appointing radicals for cabinet positions; Biden HUD pick has troubled history; UK issues allergy warning about Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after patients fall ill; How to resist mandated Covid vaccines; Retired Israeli General: Space Aliens Asked Trump Not to Expose ‘Galactic Federation’
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020 – ‘FROM THE JAPANESE INTERNMENT OF WWII TO THE MARTIAL LAW LOCKDOWNS OF TODAY’
Looking back at the attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII and at the same time looking ahead to where we are in 2020; Japanese internment camps during that time racist or justified? Lockdowns are a form of martial law; California entering another harsh lockdown period; How history will judge the lockdowns; Millennials don’t know WWII happened, all they care about is being an influencer and what their abs look like; Savage predicts there will be censorship on every platform within the next year; Obama and Dems pushing for the Georgia runoff election to go their way so they can go in as radical a direction as they want; Savage talks about his Presidio Trust appointment and what he’s working to accomplish; Fauci still trying to cancel Christmas, talking about further Covid spikes after Thanksgiving; ICU capacity should be expanded in Dem controlled states to help lessen lockdowns.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2020 – ‘MASSAGE PARLORS & STRIP CLUBS OPEN, CHURCHES CLOSED’
How China will end up ruling the world; How we got here; Drunken Monkey Style Kung Fu; Bring back manly men; America has been a cloaked Oligarchy from the founding of the country; NY Gov. Cuomo calls Covid the Grinch, when he is in fact the Grinch; Everyone being punished with lockdowns, everyone thinks they’re an Epidemiologist, but only Savage has a PhD in the matter; Dems constantly violating their own rules; What is happening to the morale of the country; San Francisco bans smoking, vaping tobacco in apartments but says weed is OK; Conversation is a lost art form in America.
