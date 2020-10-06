WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2020 – ‘HIDEN-BIDEN + WILL YOU VOTE?’

New saying: “Biden is Hiden because his Mind is Slidin'” Why are Biden’s poll numbers ahead of Trump? Will the forgotten man and woman sit out this election, or come out again to keep Trump in office? A look back at 2015, Savage reads from his seminal book, Scorched Earth. Not much has changed. We still have Eddie and Edith waiting for justice. Will they trust Trump to deliver it this time? A caller reports that he is voting Trump this year after not voting in 2016 nor for 40 years prior. So there is hope! How the dems plan to cheat the election: they accuse Trump of planning to cheat because it is the dirty secret in their own hearts. Covid checkpoints being set up in New York, thanks to the communist mayor de Blasio; Police now an endangered species. Savage grows philosophical, ponders a change in focus, asks listeners to vote in his poll, and says “There are many ways to live a life.”