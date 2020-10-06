|MOST RECENT
|AUGUST 2020
|JULY
2020
|JUNE
2020
|MAY 2020
|APRIL 2020
|MARCH 2020
|FEBRUARY 2020
|JANUARY 2020
MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020 – ‘FREUD’S DEATH WISH: BIDEN/BLM’S PLAN FOR AMERICA’
The death wish of America by Biden, BLM, Antifa and others; Man suspected in deadly Portland shooting calls himself ‘100% ANTIFA’; What should Trump do about Portland? Antifa.com redirects to Joe Biden’s website; How the Insurrection Act can be applied today in Portland and other cities; New Covid stats; Based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus; Savage health scare story.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2020 – ‘RIOTERS SHOT DEAD; WHO’S TO BLAME? + HARRIS WEAKENS BIDEN TICKET & FALWELL SEX SCANDAL’
Wisconsin Juvenile Arrested, Charged with First-Degree Murder for Kenosha Riot Shooting; Melania Trump pleads for an end to ‘looting and violence in the name of justice’; Kamala Harris has sunk the Biden ticket already; Trump poised for another upset victory; New study on marijuana addiction; What evangelicals think about Jerry Falwell Jr.; Drop in Brazilian COVID-19 cases prompts hope of herd immunity; Aggressive mob of white BLM protesters threaten white diners, DEMAND they raise their fist and show solidarity with them…. or else; Arnold Spielberg, father of Steven Spielberg, dead at 103; Bette Midler attacks Melania Trump.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020 – ‘PLASMA BREAKTHROUGH IN COVID TREATMENT … JUST THE FACTS’
Cop shoots unarmed black dad Jacob Blake in back SEVEN TIMES in front of his kids sparking riots; Convalescent Plasma Promising COVID–19 Treatment; Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia accuses mom of ‘physical abuse’ and putting on a ‘show’ by quitting Trump job; Pool boy claims Jerry Falwell Jr. liked to watch him have sex with wife; Trump releases second-term agenda; Swarm of ‘armed anarchists’ wielding axes and guns descend on Denver Police HQ and ‘shoot fireworks at cops’; These countries have never reported a coronavirus case, some of them Savage has studied in.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020 – ‘QANON EXPOSED + SECRET FISH RECIPE’
Savage back in the studio he hasn’t used in years; Media questions Trump about QAnon connections; What is QAnon? Savage finds an old picture of Teddy, goes down memory lane; Steps need to be taken to bring down big tech; Nearly 50% of voters say White House press corps cares more about self-promotion than journalism; Can Biden really beat Trump? Steve Bannon on fugitive Chinese billionaire’s 150-foot superyacht hours before he was arrested with military plane overhead: Donald Trump’s aide is charged with crowd-funded border wall scam; Mr Rogers vs. Captain America, who do you choose? Savage shares a halibut recipe that’s better than what you would find in a restaurant.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2020 – ‘SAVAGE RAPS ON DIM DEM CONVENTION + LAURA LOOMER’
Goodyear apparently bans employees from wearing MAGA and pro-police attire… but BLM is okay; Prominent corporations from around the world are bankrolling the “defund the police” movement and boycott Savage; From ‘go west young man’ to go east young man, people leaving California, but bring their liberalism with them; Right-wing commentator Laura Loomer wins GOP primary in Trump’s Palm Beach district; Marianne Williamson: DNC ‘Like Binge Watching a Marriott Commercial’; The Dem party then vs. the Dem party now; Pastor at DNC says America can go to Hell; Laura Loomer – Republican candidate for Florida’s 21st District joins to talk about her campaign and being banned by social media platforms.
MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2020 – ‘PRESIDENT TRUMP! NO DRILLING IN ALASKA AND NO TO UNPROVEN COVID CURE’
It’s the final countdown for America; Donald Trump ‘wants FDA to approve oleander plant extract as a drug to cure Covid-19’ after it was promoted by Ben Carson and MyPillow founder – despite no proof that it works; Trump administration approves oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge; We are supposed to be good shepherds of the Earth, not the great exploiters; Savage tweets from the weekend; Barack and the beach house: Longtime friend ‘builds Obama’s multi-million dollar Hawaii ocean villa using loopholes to bypass coastal protection laws’ on site made famous by TV show Magnum PI; Trump campaign messaging getting lost. Dr. Scott Atlas is the new Covid czar for the Trump administration, Savage revisits an April interview with the doctor.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020 – ‘DIVERSITY IS A CODE WORD FOR RACISM + WHITE MALE INVENTIONS’
Savage shares an email chain he received on his day off, filled with revisionist history; White male inventions; Savage is bored with Kamala Harris; Top performing episodes of the Savage podcast; Has Trump been trumped? Cal. communists propose wealth tax- would drive those who now pay the most out of the state; The difference between the two parties – rhetoric; Feds say Yale discriminates against Asian, white applicants; Dallas Judge Gives Complete Custody to Mom Who Wants to ‘Transition’ James Younger into a Girl; Seattle BLM protesters demand white people ‘give up their homes’; We may see a disaster in November with the election; Physical recovery vs spiritual recovery – how they’re connected; Pelosi wants people to give flowers or bows to USPS workers.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020 – ‘BY PICKING KAMALA HARRIS, HAS TRUMP BEEN TRUMPED?’
LISTEN AT MEGAPHONE
Can Trump/Pence beat Biden/Harris; Tough team for Trump to beat; Major media figure says Biden now wins in landslide; Harris now modeling her speech pattern after Michelle Obama; The issues with Kamala; Media and the left head-fake Trump; What picking Harris means for the black vote; What a Kamala Harris presidency will look like.
MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020 – ‘CNN BOSS & MINI ME ATTACK SAVAGE; THE VIKINGS
LISTEN AT MEGAPHONE
Savage is having fun today. With so much bad news, you gotta laugh! CNN’s Stelter: “Offensive and Otherworldly” for “Right-Wing” Radio Hosts to Question Biden’s Health, attacks Savage. The Savage clip is glorious, right on target, and Savage Nation producer Robert posts a picture of Zucker & Stelter side by side with their mini me. Check it out on the web site! Meanwhile a nutty [math] professor claims that 2+2=4 ‘reeks of white supremacist patriarchy’; California Using $100 Million of $550 Million Federal Coronavirus Funds to Put Homeless in Hotels; Seth Rogen says Israel shouldn’t exist; Alcoholism drug disulfiram shows strong potential as COVID-19 treatment; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot finally comes out against looting, so antifa attacks her; Savage shares a story about a Hungarian mooch; Dr. Patrick Hunt, award-winning archaeologist, joins to discuss the Vikings. This is a wonderful conversation about what made the Vikings so powerful (their seafaring abilities and tough bargaining for silver are two reasons). Savage asks ‘Are the Chinese today’s Vikings?’ and Hunt replies ‘good question!’
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020 – ‘ONE THIRD WON’T TAKE COVID VACCINE + JACKIE MASON INTERVIEW’
LISTEN AT MEGAPHONE
ock ‘n Roll Friday; Jackie Mason joins the show – religion is the greatest comedy act; Savage talks cars; Hobbies; Biden gaffes and other headlines; What Savage does on his days off, gets accosted in a store over wearing a mask; New poll says one third of Americans will refuse to take a Covid vaccine; Pelosi is the worst person in the world, worse than the Mad King; 18,000 prison inmates could be released early because of Covid in California, explains the increase in crime; Biden is the frontman for the most destructive force in American history; Savage discovers Cameo.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2020 – ‘HIDEN-BIDEN + WILL YOU VOTE?’
LISTEN AT MEGAPHONE
New saying: “Biden is Hiden because his Mind is Slidin'” Why are Biden’s poll numbers ahead of Trump? Will the forgotten man and woman sit out this election, or come out again to keep Trump in office? A look back at 2015, Savage reads from his seminal book, Scorched Earth. Not much has changed. We still have Eddie and Edith waiting for justice. Will they trust Trump to deliver it this time? A caller reports that he is voting Trump this year after not voting in 2016 nor for 40 years prior. So there is hope! How the dems plan to cheat the election: they accuse Trump of planning to cheat because it is the dirty secret in their own hearts. Covid checkpoints being set up in New York, thanks to the communist mayor de Blasio; Police now an endangered species. Savage grows philosophical, ponders a change in focus, asks listeners to vote in his poll, and says “There are many ways to live a life.”
MORE PODCASTS
|MOST RECENT (SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER, 2020)
|AUGUST, 2020 – You Are Here
|JULY, 2020
|JUNE, 2020
|MAY, 2020
|APRIL, 2020
|MARCH, 2020
|FEBRUARY, 2020 – Available soon
|JANUARY, 2020 – In the works