WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020 – ‘FASCISM WITH A SMILEY STICKER’
CA Governor Gavin Newsom is drunk on power refusing to reopen the state; If Trump bails out the states, Savage will not vote to reelect; Governors have more power over their residents than Hitler in Nazi Germany; Fascism has arrived, not with a swastika, but with a smiley face sticker; Savage shares his 1974 description of a bull being slaughtered; Bill de Blasio threatens to arrest Jews at a funeral but allows stripper parties to continue.
MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2020 – ‘SCIENCE SAYS END LOCKDOWNS’
Rolling reopenings now starting to happen, Savage called for this weeks ago, along with selective quarantines; Nancy Pelosi quotes the bible to justify the release of federal inmates; Big corporations still taking advantage of the small business bailout loans; Corruption on both sides; Potential food shortages; What people are watching on Netflix/cable TV right now; Savage shuts down his social media. Dr. Scott Atlas, Hoover Institution, joins to discuss easing the nationwide lockdowns.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 – ‘DON’T USE CLOROX’
Savage talks benefits/dangers of Vitamin D; Another Senate Coronavirus package; Craziness in the markets; Books that influenced him; Kerouac’s ‘On the Road’; Homeless testing positive for COVID-19; Savage can tell how stupid people are based on the wearing of masks; Are people actually receiving money from the government? Don’t ingest Clorox to eliminate the coronavirus. Trump might be right, UV light was once used to kill microbes.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 – ‘MALARIA DRUG FAILS’
Herd mentality; Idiots on Twitter can’t handle people speaking truth; Truth has little to no value in America; Lockdown talks, Savage first to call for rolling re-openings; Governors have never enjoyed such power as what they have now; Big Tech and Santa Clara California are hot spots for the Coronavirus; Middle class will be taxed into poverty to resolve debt; Shows Savage is watching on Netflix; Old movies have great writing; Savage strolls down literary memory lane.
MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020 – ‘AMERICA WE KNOW NEVER RETURNS’
What America may look like a year from now; Don’t listen to those telling you the coronavirus is a hoax; Trump is bailing out everyone but the little guy; Savage may leave Twitter; People avoiding hospitals, even in the event of heart attacks or strokes; Stupid will prevail, experts treated as enemies of the people; Small, limited government will become a thing of the past; Dr. Fauci is the biggest medical failure in the history of the country.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020 – ‘EPIDEMICS DESTROYED PAST CIVILIZATIONS’
How pandemics have destroyed countries in the past; COVID World Order; What’s happened to the Conservative movement? Open Socialism in America; Radio hosts trying to prescribe drugs on the air; Coronavirus mutating, making vaccines a moot point; Savage market horror story; Government handouts going to wrong people; Biden on life support, not literally, but his campaign is; Savage featured in NY Times; Savage details his heart attack.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020 – ‘DID CHINA DELIBERATELY SICKEN’
China did not infect the world on purpose; Savage has shaped society for more than 25 years; People are looking for revenge and someone to blame; Media lives on lies; Be a rabbi, not a rabble rouser; Had enough of low brow morons on Twitter thinking that they’re equal to the greatest minds of our time because they can write six words; People being hoodwinked by the likes of people on talk radio.
MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020 – ‘GREATEST PUBLIC HEALTH BLUNDER’
Savage was first to call for Fauci to be fired; Fauci stabbing President Trump in the back repeatedly on CNN; Savage has been calling for selective quarantine from the beginning; Pastor who defied safety protocols dies of Coronavirus; Iran freer than we are, starting to reopen the country; What an epidemiologist really is; Pelosi’s corruption, looking for money to bail out the postal service; Our democracy may never come back; Fauci will now determine if we can vote in November.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020 – ‘FAUCI GOES FULL NAZI’
Fauci wants to hand out badges to people immune to COVID-19; CDC lies about death numbers; Dangers of smoking marijuana during the pandemic; Trump could seal a November victory by ending the quarantines; Alex Berenson, former NYT reporter, joins to discuss his challenging of the coronavirus narrative. Then Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email and polymath, joins to discuss the motivations of Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates & the globalists.
MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020 – ‘HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SAFE & EFFECTIVE?
Hydroxychloroquine and other quinolines can be dangerous; Why Germany’s death rate is so low compared to other countries; Popular meeting app Zoom is spying on you and the political connection is a shocker; What TV shows have you been watching in quarantine? Why is AOC not tried for sedition? People ignore science just when it disagrees with Trump. Dr. Remington Nevin, MD, MPH, DrPH, is a Vermont-based physician epidemiologist and expert consultant in the adverse effects of antimalarial drugs. He shares data on side-effects and longterm neurological damage in U.S. veterans caused by the drugs.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020 – ‘VIRUS ABOUT SOCIAL CONTROL, OR WORSE THAN FEARED?
Government looking at social control during pandemic; Fauci has become power hungry; What should be done to combat the pandemic? Coronavirus becoming a Frankenstein virus; Selective quarantining needed, as well as reopening the country; Government is drunk on its power right now and people are complying without a whimper’ Could Fauci become the ultimate fall guy? We thought this was America.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020 – ‘WORST TO COME; KEEP SPIRITS UP!’
President Trump says the worst is yet to come in the Coronavirus pandemic and the next two weeks are going to be especially rough; What are you doing to keep your spirits up during the pandemic? Are you looking toward God, or turning away from God? Foods to eat during pandemic; People no longer know what they stand for.
