MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020 – ‘HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SAFE & EFFECTIVE?

Hydroxychloroquine and other quinolines can be dangerous; Why Germany’s death rate is so low compared to other countries; Popular meeting app Zoom is spying on you and the political connection is a shocker; What TV shows have you been watching in quarantine? Why is AOC not tried for sedition? People ignore science just when it disagrees with Trump. Dr. Remington Nevin, MD, MPH, DrPH, is a Vermont-based physician epidemiologist and expert consultant in the adverse effects of antimalarial drugs. He shares data on side-effects and longterm neurological damage in U.S. veterans caused by the drugs.