In today’s podcast you will go behind the scenes of this visionary podcast with the Savage Podcast Team and listen to how the podcast is put together between Michael, Doug, Ryan, and Karen. You’ll also hear some of the breaking news of the day and ideas for future podcasts. We want YOU to be part of this dynamic creative process. By day, tensions escalate in Europe as Russian missiles inch closer to Ukraine’s borders with NATO allies. Will global forces put an end to this tragedy or will this result in a hellscape beyond our understanding? Don’t miss part 2 from warrior and military expert Col. Douglas Macgregor on the invasion of Ukraine and the mission he led in Battle of 73 Easting, the largest tank battle since World War II

