Savage discusses the hearing with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire and the terrible behavior of Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.
Dr. Peter Pry joins to discuss the fake impeachment of President Trump. Peter Vincent Pry is Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, a congressional advisory board dedicated to achieving protection of the United States from electromagnetic pulse (EMP), cyber warfare, mass destruction terrorism and other threats to civilian critical infrastructures, on an accelerated basis. Pry also is director of the United States Nuclear Strategy forum, an advisory board to congress on policies to counter weapons of mass destruction.
