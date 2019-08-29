Savage discusses Trump’s environmental policies and the damage that will be caused by them. Omar the Terrible is calling for the United Nations to come in and handle the border crisis for the United States. Savage says it’s time to get her out of office and put her on trial for sedition.

Dr. Marilyn M. Singleton joins to talk Russia, Racists, and Ridiculousness … an interview Savage enjoys very much.

Dr. Singleton is a board-certified anesthesiologist. She is President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). She graduated from Stanford and earned her MD at UCSF Medical School. Dr. Singleton completed 2 years of Surgery residency at UCSF, then her Anesthesia residency at Harvard’s Beth Israel Hospital. While still working in the operating room, she attended UC Berkeley Law School, focusing on constitutional law and administrative law.