Savage talks about the communists who want to flood the country with more and more illegals, a judge striking down Trump policies needs to be removed from the bench; Savage says Trump needs to stop coming to the middle and become a revolutionary president.
Michael Walsh joins to talk about the possible Trump trauma being a deterrent to voting for him in 2020. Walsh is a journalist, author, and screenwriter, whose work includes six novels, nine works of nonfiction, and a hit Disney movie. The former classical music critic and foreign correspondent for Time magazine, he is now a regular contributor of political and cultural commentary to PJ Media and American Greatness, as well as a Sunday op-ed columnist for the New York Post. His awards include the ASCAP-Deems Taylor Award for distinguished music criticism in 1979, and the American Book Awards prize for fiction for his gangster novel, And All the Saints, in 2004.
Advertisements