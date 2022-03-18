PODCAST: PUTIN’S MIND: A SPIRITUAL & TERRITORIAL WAR

Every man is right in his own eyes: How has Putin justified his invasion and violence on his neighboring people? What motivates Putin? Savage digs into the writings of Spengler and insight into the inner workings of the Russian psyche; the spirituality of Dostoevsky and the politics of Tolstoy. How does Russia’s past speak to its current crisis and what is Putin’s spiritual objective for the Russian state? Did a century old book predict the end of Western civilization? Savage speculates whether World War I commenced the end of Western civilization. Savage reads from Spengler’s The Decline of the West. Savage talks about servitude and freedom in the decline of the west. What role do Jews serve in the Western world?

