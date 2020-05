WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020 – ‘TO DESTROY TRUMP’

Stephen Moore, Trump Economic Adviser, joins to discuss the President’s plan to rebuild the economy; San Francisco giving homeless people free hotel rooms and drugs; China buying up America’s food supply; We used to question authority in America; A small group of mandarins have seized control of 330 million people; SWAT team used to break up bar goers in Texas.