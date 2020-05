FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020 – ‘SHUTDOWN ACTIVITIES ALLOWED IN CA’

Savage does a hilarious riff on Gavin Newsom’s stupid “allowed activities” list. Watching sunset ok but watching the ocean is not? Today’s Democrats are the modern day Communist Party; Everything is a joke to Gov. Cuomo; Rallies in California as people are pushing back against lockdown orders; Link identified between a dietary supplement and treating coronavirus; Foods rich in Selenium