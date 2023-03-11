Three people are dead after a Texas man broke into the home of a Washington state podcaster he had been stalking for “many months,” including the suspect.

As reported by KING 5, police were called to a Redmond home, about 20 minutes outside of Seattle, around 2:30 am on Friday, where they discovered podcast host Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammed Naseri, 35 with gunshot wounds.

Sadeghi was dead at the scene, along with suspected killer Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, who police say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Naseri was reportedly found alive laying in the front lawn, but died during an attempt by first responders to save him.

The podcaster’s mother had escaped the home after being shoved by the suspect and placed the call to 911, NBC News reported.

According to the outlet, Khodakaramrezaei, 38, was a truck driver who lived in Texas, and had been placed under a no-contact restraining order from Sadeghi.

Redmond police spokesperson Jill Green told the publication that the suspected shooter had been stalking the woman for “many months.”

