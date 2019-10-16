Bernie, Warren and the rest of the looney Dems want your money, all of your money. Savage breaks down the main talking points at Tuesday’s Democrat debate.

Stephen Moore, who advised the Trump administration during the writing and passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, joins to discuss the lie of Bernie Sanders and others about their taxes.

Julie Kelly, political commentator and senior contributor to American Greatness, joins to discuss the Senate Republicans standing by and watching as the House Dems work through their Impeachment Inquiry.