Monday, January 11, 2021 – ‘MOB RULE – SOME MOBS ARE MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS’

To be clear, what happened at the Capitol was wrong and those who rioted should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Yet make no mistake this was not spontaneous. It had been building for many years. We could go back to the Occupy Wall Street movement and the other Occupy movements. The leftists were taking over portions of cities without one word from the media without one word from the government at the time. Under the leftist government and so this mob rule that we saw, however frightening and repugnant it may be to most of us, it did not come out of a vacuum. It is the result of a pressure that had been building going way back, probably even before the occupy movement. I could even take it back to Ruby Ridge and I will do so at another time.