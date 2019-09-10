Savage talks about Trump firing National Security Adviser John Bolton, the communist revolution in the Democrat Party, kicking Tulsi Gabbard to the curb and Beto’s craziness.
Miranda Devine joins to discuss the truth about Democrats’ climate chamber. Devine is an Australian columnist and writer noted on a range of social and political issues for her conservative stance. Her column appears in the Daily Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph, New York Post, Melbourne’s Sunday Herald Sun and Perth’s Sunday Times newspapers.
Advertisements