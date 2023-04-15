A plus-size travel social media influencer demanded that airlines better accommodate larger passengers when traveling.

Jae’lynn Chaney from Vancouver, Washington, started the Change.org petition “Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Sized Customers,” detailing several demands to ensure larger passengers can fly without issues.

Chaney kicked off the petition claiming she and her fiancé were subjected to discrimination on a recent flight from Pasco, WA to Denver — which roughly takes just over 2 hours.

She claims other passengers refused to sit next to them, with the pair receiving “hateful comments” and “disapproving looks” while traveling.

“As plus-size travelers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying,” the content creator wrote in her petition.

The influencer wrote it was not the first time she felt discriminated against while flying.

