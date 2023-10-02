Plus-size influencer who petitioned for free, extra plane seats now calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

@jaebaeofficial 🏨 Embracing Inclusivity in Hospitality 🌟 Creating a space where every guest feels valued and comfortable is essential. Size-inclusive hotel amenities are more than just accommodations – they’re a statement of respect for diverse needs and body types. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ From spacious chairs to thoughtful bathroom facilities, every detail matters. Elevators, pool areas, and dining spaces should be designed to ensure ease of movement and relaxation. Let’s make travel truly accessible and welcoming for travelers of all sizes and abilities. 💙⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ #InclusiveHospitality #TravelWithComfort #RespectAndDiversity #PlusSizeTravel #PlusSizeFriendly #InclusiveTravel #AccessibleTravel #SizeFriendly #TravelInclusivity #Fyp ♬ Good Vibes – Rerewrpd

A plus-size influencer who previously demanded airlines comp larger passengers for extra seats is now asking hotels around the world to make a number of changes to better accommodate overweight guests — including by making the hallways wider.In a video posted to her TikTok last month, Jaelynn Chaney listed several ways hotels can create “size-inclusive” amenities.She said she is “on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry, and make it a more accessible, accepting, accommodating place for all,” adding:

“The needs of plus-sized travelers matter just as much as anybody else.”“We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,” Chaney claimed.Among her many demands were to “make elevators and hallways [more] spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals, and those utilizing mobility devices.”Chaney also suggested hotels raise their toilet seats and retrofit each room with handheld shower heads so bigger-bodied people can more easily wash themselves.

