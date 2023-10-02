Plus-size influencer who petitioned for free, extra plane seats now calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

A plus-size influencer who previously demanded airlines comp larger passengers for extra seats is now asking hotels around the world to make a number of changes to better accommodate overweight guests — including by making the hallways wider.In a video posted to her TikTok last month, Jaelynn Chaney listed several ways hotels can create “size-inclusive” amenities.She said she is “on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry, and make it a more accessible, accepting, accommodating place for all,” adding:
“The needs of plus-sized travelers matter just as much as anybody else.”“We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,” Chaney claimed.Among her many demands were to “make elevators and hallways [more] spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals, and those utilizing mobility devices.”Chaney also suggested hotels raise their toilet seats and retrofit each room with handheld shower heads so bigger-bodied people can more easily wash themselves.