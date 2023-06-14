A plus-size travel influencer is demanding that airlines change their “discriminatory” policies that make larger flyers pay “twice for the same experience” — admitting that making such a change may make fares for everyone more expensive.

Jae-lynn Chaney, who made headlines in April after starting the Change.org petition “Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Sized Customers,” doubled down on being discriminated against while flying due to her size.

“People with smaller bodies get to pay one fare to get to their destination,” Chaney, who has to buy an extra seat while flying, told CNN Travel.

“We have to pay two fares, even though we’re getting the same experience. If anything, our experiences are a little bit more challenging.”

While Chaney has held firm in her demands, in April she admitted that if her petition’s demands were met, ticket prices for all customers would likely increase due to demand.

READ MORE