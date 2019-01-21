CLICK TO HOUSTON:

A letter written by a University of Houston engineering professor that was supposed to be addressing new graduate students on possible issues of body odor has some UH students repulsed. A KPRC2 viewer described the letter as disappointing, insensitive and outright racist.

The letter highlights body odor issues in class by singling out certain ethnicities by writing that “people from India use a lot of spices” and “Southeast Asian countries use a lot of garlic.” The letter urges students to take showers and to use deodorant and mouthwash. Student reaction on campus was mixed. “Being Indian, I’m not offended. I know how those things smell, right, so, and being from a different country, we are representing our people here, so might as well leave a good impression on them and not smell bad,” said Harry Minosha.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate at all. He didn’t have to go into detail about different cultures and what they eat. I personally think that’s racist. It’s very offensive,” Gisselle Gurra said. “It’s really bad, being an Indian myself. It’s bad to really point that out in such a dramatic way,” said one student. The owners of Monica Lewis School of Etiquette believe the professor could have taken a different approach. “You should address a personal issue with the person. Don’t do a public statement.

You are not a part of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Don’t generalize, don’t make stereotypical comments and don’t isolate the person,” said the owner of Monica Lewis, Darian Lewis. Here is the letter that was sent to students: “Hi, All: “Welcome to campus. I would like to mention one sensitive issue that we do need to discuss. The issue has to do with personal hygiene and being considerate to others. This note is in no way to offend you and is being sent to all the graduate students. People from different parts of the world have different food habits and many Americans do enjoy ethnic foods. People from India use lots of spices and people from other Southeast Asian countries use lot of garlic which has lots of health benefits.