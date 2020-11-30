Dear President Trump,

Michael Savage has been unfairly and inappropriately BANNED FROM ENTERING THE UNITED KINGDOM for oer 10 years!

It is time to end this injustice!

Will you please take this up with Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

The History

On May 5, 2009, British Home Secretary Jacqui Smith announced a list of people banned from entering the United Kingdom. On that list was Dr. Michael Savage, Radio Hall of Fame inductee and New York Times best-selling author. Savage’s watch words “Borders Language Culture” have inspired nationalist movements around the world. His theory of compassionate conservatism and his ardent support of Americans who serve in the Armed Forces make him a figure deserving of accolades, not banishment.

Smith never explained how the list was formed, nor whether she had ever listened to a single Savage radio broadcast. She was, however, embroiled in scandal at the time, including charges that she used government monies to pay for her husband’s pornography. She resigned one month to the day after the banned list was published. One notable individual disapproved of the action: Boris Johnson, then the Mayor of London and now Prime Minister, called the move an “utterly demented decision.”

From The Guardian: Boris Johnson attacks Jacqui Smith’s decision to ban shock jock from Britain

No less perplexed was Dr. Savage himself, who spent over a year trying to get unbanned and eventually wrote a book, “Banned in Britain”, about his experience. Now 10 years later, former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith inhabits the dustbin of history, but her evil legacy lives on.

Special Considerations

Michael Savage has never advocated violence, and the British government has not specified any statements made by Savage to back its claim;

Former Republican Congressman Allen West wondered how a “nation who believes in freedom of speech and press” could ban Savage when there “has not been one incident recorded in the United States regarding Dr. Savage instigating violence, let alone serious criminal acts”;

Michael Savage has been known to his millions of listeners for more than 24 years as an advocate of the patriotic values of borders, language and culture;

The British government has protected many Muslim hate-preachers who espouse the overthrow of the British government, while banning Savage;

Official correspondence released under the U.K.’s freedom-of-information law revealed a decision was made at the highest level of the British government to use Savage’s name to provide “balance” to a ban list otherwise dominated by Muslim extremists;

Emails released by WikiLeaks show that then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton refused to act on Savage’s behalf; Clinton counsel Cheryl Mills said it would be hypocritical to press for Savage’s removal from the British list on free-speech grounds, since the Obama administration thought it also would have had legal justification to ban Savage

A Letter from Dr. Savage’s Attorney