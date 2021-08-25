Fox News:

Her brother, a former military translator and contractor, said at least two of his colleagues had been killed by Taliban fighters in the past two days

An American mom trapped in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is worried she’ll never see her kids again and in hiding with family members and Afghan allies – unable to reach Kabul’s U.S.-held airport for a chance at an evacuation, she said Saturday.

She said the situation was dire – even hopeless. She would rather commit suicide than allow the Taliban to capture her. And despite Taliban assurances to the U.S. that Americans would be allowed to pass through the checkpoints surrounding the airport, she said she fears showing her U.S. passport to militants who could be members of other terror groups, including ISIS and al Qaeda.

“I really have given up hope, given up on the hope of going to the airport,” the woman, whose identity is being withheld due to concerns for her safety, told Fox News. “It’s just not possible to make it through all those people.”

She said there are as many as 20 Taliban checkpoints between her and the airport – and she’s one of an uncertain number of American citizens trapped behind enemy lines.

She was whipped by Taliban fighters on one attempt to get through, she said. A man standing near her was shot in the head on another try, leaving his wife and baby in tears. Since then, she’s been in hiding.

We are devastated,” she said. “We’re scared for our lives. Every moment that a car passes by, I feel like they are going to pull in and execute us. I don’t know if I’m going to see my children again.”

