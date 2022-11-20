GoFundMe

My teenage sister was brutally attacked on Saturday November 12th around 5-530pm at The Habit Burger Grill on Mahogany Way and Sycamore Avenue by a male individual who is possibly between the ages of 16-21. The physical altercation occurred after my sister witnessed a man and (3) other individuals harassing a special needs boy in the restaurant lobby. When she asked the man to stop harassing the boy and to leave the establishment. The man proceeded to make threats and he ended up physically assaulting her and then proceeding to flee in a Grey BMW SUV with (3) other individuals. As a result of the attack she was rushed to a nearby trauma center where she underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, she sustained irreversible injuries that cost her losing her right eye completely. Thankfully she is now in stable condition.

We are fundraising to help her for anything that she may need.

