NEW YORK POST:

A legendary Italian playboy has died at age 63 while having sex with a 23-year-old tourist.

Maurizio Zanfanti, dubbed the Romeo of Rimini, claimed to have slept with more than 6,000 women after becoming famous as a nightclub promoter in the beach-side city in the 1970s.

He was entertaining a tourist from Romania in the back of a car Tuesday night when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

The shocked woman called paramedics, but Zanfanti could not be revived.

Local media said it was the way the man once called “Italy’s most successful lover” would have wanted to go.

“Zanza died after doing what he did best — loving women,” Il Resto Del Carlino, a Bologna newspaper, reported.

The mayor of Rimini said Italy had lost “a legend of the night.”

Zanfanti started his illustrious career at age 17 in 1972 while working for a nightclub called Blow Up.