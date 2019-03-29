NY POST

A model whose credits include Playboy Italia and Maxim has been arrested in the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car outside Las Vegas earlier this month, police said. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested March 21 in Stockton, California, in the death of Thomas Burchard, a 71-year-old child psychiatrist from Salinas whose body was found March 7 in an abandoned car on State Route 147, Las Vegas police announced Thursday. Turner, who is awaiting extradition to Clark County on a murder charge, was arrested by Las Vegas detectives and members of an FBI Stockton task force.

