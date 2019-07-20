Washington Examiner:

Some of his victims were just 14 years old when they were sexually exploited, coerced, and beaten. The Jeffery Epstein case shows what sex trafficking a form of human trafficking really looks like: a living nightmare filled with mental manipulation, substance abuse, and all manners of sexual violence including rape.

Yet, as the human trafficking epidemic continues, presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard and Kamala Harris are on-record supporting the decriminalization of prostitution. They do so in defense of a women’s right to use her body as she sees fit. Other Democratic candidates are also likely to jump at the chance to raise their hands in support of legalizing the abuse of women under the guise of freedom. New York, Maine, and Washington, D.C. feel similarly and are currently considering decriminalization bills.

Supporters argue decriminalization is a “choice” made between two consenting adults who should have autonomy over their bodies and their labor.

Did they all watch Pretty Woman and come away believing that all prostitutes could share Julia Roberts’ fairytale? Can we trust every relationship to be balanced between two consenting adults? In truth, prostitution is no fairy tale, consent is rarely given, and prostitutes aren’t entrepreneurs engaged in the world’s oldest profession. They’re victims of human trafficking and often just the commodity traded between Johns and a pimp.