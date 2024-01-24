Plans for the tallest building in the US are underway — and it isn’t in NYC

Plans to build the tallest skyscraper in the United States are shaping up in an unlikely metropolis: Oklahoma City.

Developers at a real estate company are adjusting the already ambitious plans to construct the Boardwalk at Bricktown Tower by a few hundred feet to make the building reach 1,907 feet high — which would make it the tallest in the country, the Oklahoma City Free Press reported.

“The symbolic height honors the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States,” Matteson Capital said in a statement.

The firm’s initial application had the tallest of the building’s four towers reaching 1,750 feet, which would have made it the second-tallest building in the country behind Manhattan’s Freedom Tower.

Matteson Capital said Monday it intends to request a variance from the city’s zoning board to construct the mammoth project. If approved, the structure would be the fifth-tallest in the world.

