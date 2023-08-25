Planned Parenthood to offer free vasectomies to uninsured young men in mobile van called ‘The Nutcracker’

Planned Parenthood is offering free vasectomies to uninsured young men, despite the fact the procedure may not be as reversible as people think.In October, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri (PPSLR) will perform 100 free vasectomies for uninsured and underinsured patients in honor of World Vasectomy Day at three of its locations.

It is the third year PPSLR will offer vasectomies, a 20 to 30-minute surgery performed by a doctor that blocks small tubes called the vas deferens in the scrotum to stop sperm from leaving a man’s body and causing pregnancy.Forty appointments will be available at the Central West End Health Center in St Louis on October 19. Thirty will be available in the town of Rolla on October 20 and 30 will be available in Springfield on October 21. Dr Esgar Guarin, a reproductive health doctor, will be returning to the area with his mobile vasectomy trailer, which he calls ‘The Nutcracker.’

