Planned Parenthood is providing transgender hormone therapy across the country, with certain locations even serving minors who are attempting to change their sex.

America’s largest provider of abortions is also providing “gender affirming hormone therapy” to minors in California and Nevada and to those 18 years and older across the country.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which oversees a region spanning from mid-California to northern Nevada, offers “gender affirming hormone therapy” to those ages 16 and 17 with parental consent. For those under the age of 16, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte directs “transgender and gender diverse youth” to external clinics that do not have an age limit.

The Mar Monte branch of Planned Parenthood notes that their clinics provide services such as “Feminizing Hormone Therapy including estrogen and spironolactone” and “Masculinizing Hormone Therapy including testosterone.” It also provides hormone therapy self-injection instructions.

Similarly, the Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida also offers hormone therapy to minors under certain conditions and provides self-injection instructions.

