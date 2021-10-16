THE SUN:

THE killer of MP Sir David Amess waited calmly at a constituency surgery in a church before launching his knife attack — then sat down and waited for cops.

Two female staff watched in horror as the maniac walked up to the 69-year-old Tory then pulled out a blade.

He is said to have stabbed the married dad of five up to 17 times — without saying a word — at 12.05pm.

The two women ran out and tried to raise the alarm.

Police who raced to the scene recovered a knife before bundling the suspect, a 25-year-old British national of Somali origin, into the back of a van and driving him away.

Local Anthony Finch said he saw the suspect being led out.

“He was wearing jeans and a white top and was completely quiet,” he said.

“He was in his mid-20s and appeared to be getting into the police car willingly. He was compliant.”

