THE MIRROR:

Some plane passengers can be a nightmare to share a journey with – from a man who wedged his socks in the window shutter to the woman who dried her knickers using the overhead air vent .

The latest bizarre photo from on board a flight has left people shocked for a different reason altogether, leading to some saying things were ‘getting out of hand’.

The snap appears to show a miniature horse in the economy cabin of an American plane, standing in front of two seated passengers, as reported by the Express .

It was shared on the popular Passenger Shaming Instagram page with the caption: “Note: This is a legitimate, highly-trained service animal used for the blind etc. It is NOT an emotional support animal. They aren’t one in the same. Just an FYI. “

The post racked up more than 800 comments and divided opinion – while others questioned if the image was genuine.