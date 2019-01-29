THE MIRROR:

A rude plane passenger had a meltdown because she had to sit inbetween two “big” passengers.

The unidentified woman insulted two fellow United Airlines fliers she was sat between, later describing them as “pigs”.

The outburst was captured on camera by one of the two passengers sitting next to the woman, on the flight from Las Vegas to New Jersey.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours,” the woman begins.

“This is just impossible cause they’re squishing me. Like, just unbelievable.”

The woman goes onto that she can’t even sit back in the seat because Norma and the other passenger, Mac, “are both so big”.

“At least they’ll keep me warm,” she scoffed.

After being hurtled with several more foul-mouthed remarks, Norma – a nurse – eventually responds saying “B**h, please” as the woman continues laughing.

“Excuse me, can you find her another seat? Because I will not be verbally abused by this b***h or anybody else,” continues Norma.

“I will not be verbally abused by anybody. I’m not tolerating it.”