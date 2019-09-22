Plane forced to make emergency landing after passenger lights up

An unruly pot-smoking passenger forced an American Airlines plane into an emergency landing Friday night when he tried to light a doobie in the cabin. The flight from Arizona to Minnesota was diverted to Colorado at around 6:30 p.m. when the man began to behave aggressively and punched another passenger, TMZ reported. Denver cops detained the passenger, but determined he was suffering medical issues and did not press charges.

