Plane diverts to JFK after horse escapes on board

A cargo plane was forced to divert to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Nov. 9 after a horse got loose on board. The plane was en route to Belgium when the horse partially jumped out of its stall, then the crew had to dump fuel and called for a veterinarian upon landing, according to the released ATC audio.

Air Atlanta Icelandic flight 4592 took off on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in a Boeing 747 for Liege, Belgium, according to Business Insider. The Boeing climbed to nearly 31,000 feet when the pilot called air traffic control to let them know a horse had escaped its stall and they needed to return to JFK. The crew was cleared to return to New York, but due to its weight had to dump fuel over the Atlantic to land safely. The crew said there was nothing wrong with the plane, but the horse was causing some difficulty and they could not secure it in the stall while in the air. The crew also requested that a veterinarian be on standby upon landing at JFK.

