Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said on ABC’s “This Week,” that the Trump administration would have a plan to deal with the passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship by the time it docks in Oakland, California, on Monday.

There were more than 20 aboard the ship who tested positive for novel coronavirus in limited early testing as of this weekend.

“The vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting,” Carson told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

When Stephanopoulos pressed, noting that the cruise ship will dock in California within 72 hours of Pence’s meeting, Carson said, “The plan will be in place by that time.”