FOX NEWS:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was heckled and jeered during a raucous community meeting Wednesday to discuss a controversial homeless center proposal along the city’s waterfront that has attracted dueling online fundraisers from critics and supporters.

“Homelessness is the number one problem that we face in our city. You cannot be upset about homelessness and then when I propose a real solution, then you’re upset about it,” Breed said while trying to discuss plans to build a 200-bed Homeless Navigation Center in the city’s Embarcadero section.

The area is part of California’s 12th Congressional District, represented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

City officials described the planned facility and addressed security and noise concerns. The site is owned by the Port of San Francisco and is currently a parking lot surrounded by high-rise luxury condominiums. The center would occupy 44,000-square feet. A lease is planned for four years.